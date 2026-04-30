WSI Named 2026 Responsible Care® Partner of the Year

Chemical 3PL earns consecutive recognition for safety and operational excellence

APPLETON, Wis., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) has been named a Responsible Care® Partner of the Year by the American Chemistry Council (ACC). The specialized 3PL provides warehousing and logistics for hazardous materials through its subsidiary, Material Logistics & Services, LLC.

The award was presented at the ACC's Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference on April 28, 2026, recognizing Partner companies that have fulfilled all Responsible Care obligations and maintained an outstanding safety record throughout the prior calendar year.

"Earning this recognition two years in a row reflects what our teams bring to every facility, every shift, and every shipment," said Scott Buber, Director of Chemical Operations and Compliance at WSI. "Chemical manufacturers need a 3PL partner they can trust to handle their products safely and compliantly. This award is evidence that WSI consistently delivers on that promise," he added.

WSI has been committed to Responsible Care Partner standards since earning certification in 2013. The program requires ongoing third-party audits and annual performance reporting across a management system that covers environmental health and protection, safety, stewardship, and stakeholder engagement.

"Because WSI stores and ships highly regulated, often hazardous materials, standard warehouse procedures are not enough," said Paul Simmons, President at WSI. "Safety and product integrity are non-negotiable. Absolute reliability is what our customers depend on and what our operations are built to deliver."

In addition to the long-standing Responsible Care® certification, WSI also holds an EcoVadis Silver rating, placing the company in the top 15% of globally assessed organizations for corporate responsibility. The company's sustainability performance is tracked and reported across its national facility network. In 2025, WSI saved the equivalent of 9,888 trees, avoided 1,295 metric tons of CO₂e in greenhouse gas emissions, and maintained a 22% recycling rate across its warehouses while maintaining an exceptional safety record.

About WSI

WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) is a specialized third-party warehousing and logistics provider celebrating 60 years of experience serving industrial manufacturers. WSI operates a national network of warehousing and transportation solutions which include rail transloading and FTZ site management. Material Logistics & Services, LLC is WSI's chemical handling subsidiary, providing secure, compliant storage and distribution for chemicals and hazardous materials throughout the United States. Learn more at wsinc.com.

About Responsible Care®

The American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care® program is the global chemical industry's leading safety and sustainability initiative, practiced in nearly 70 economies worldwide. The Responsible Care® Partner program extends the Responsible Care ethic to companies across the chemical supply chain, including warehouses, carriers, terminals, and logistics providers.

Mariana Vieth

Director of Marketing

WSI

920.315.7202

[email protected]

SOURCE WSI