WSS Announces Hiring of Dan Rieden and Matt Rieden and the Launch of a Newly Formed Workers' Compensation Division

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Security Surplus (WSS), part of the XPT Group, a specialty insurance distribution company, announces the hiring of industry experts Dan Rieden and Matt Rieden and the launch of a newly formed Workers' Compensation Division. Dan Rieden will serve as Executive Vice President and Practice Leader of the workers' compensation division, and Matt Rieden will serve as Senior Underwriter for specialty niches within the division.

WSS

Dan Rieden has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with much of his focus on the creation and development of workers' compensation underwriting platforms. He has built successful teams that have generated more than $250 million in written premiums for small to medium-sized businesses. Matt Rieden also has an extensive workers' compensation background, with a focus on specialty classes of business — in particular that of franchised auto dealerships in the western United States.

WSS's new workers' compensation division is now available in most states through various A-rated carriers. In addition to being able to write standard classes of business, WSS can write specialty classes including franchised auto dealers, artisan contractors, bars and taverns, cannabis, PEO's, transportation and much more.

"The strength of their experience and determination to achieve strategic growth objectives align perfectly with our vision. Dan and Matt's depth of knowledge and involvement in the workers' compensation sector make them the ideal team to lead this new division," stated Tom Ruggieri, XPT CEO.

Kyle Stevens, WSS CEO added, "With over 45 years combined workers' compensation experience, we are confident in their abilities to develop this business segment for WSS and achieve our goal of delivering the best products and services possible."

About WSS

Since 1981, WSS has been providing retail brokers an extensive line of Commercial and Personal Lines products, with access to both admitted and non-admitted markets. WSS continues to expand their reach and now writes in most of the Sun Belt states. West-Pro, a division of WSS, writes bars & taverns with exclusive markets and coverage forms for wholesale brokers in over a dozen states.

WSS is a proud member of the following trade associations: CIWA, WSIA, and TSLA. WSS is headquartered in Plano, Texas with employees also located in California. www.wssib.com

Contact: Chantal Nation +1.972.702.0500, cnation@wssib.com

About XPT Group

XPT is a specialty insurance distribution company formed through a partnership of highly-experienced management executives and an institutional investor who backs insurance distribution firms. XPT brings together underwriting and wholesale brokerage firms across many specialty lines through acquisitions and new product development. XPT stands apart by delivering expertise through a collaborative partnership culture. www.xptspecialty.com

Contact: Mark Smith 917.843.1243 msmith@xptspecialty.com

