WSS LAUNCHES "ALL YOUR MAGIC" AS GLOBAL SOCCER FEVER BUILDS IN THE NEIGHBORHOODS

More than a campaign about jerseys, "All Your Magic" is about what happens before kickoff: the family group chat lighting up, the food on the table, the lucky shirt, the same seat on the couch, the same pre-match prayer, the same belief that this time, your team is bringing it home.

"At WSS, we know the magic of fútbol starts long before the first whistle," said Blanca Gonzalez, SVP and General Manager of WSS. "It lives in our homes, our traditions and the way our communities show up for the game. 'All Your Magic' is our way of celebrating that passion and making sure fans can find the gear that helps them wear it proudly."

Mobile Jersey Truck Tour

With Los Angeles set to host eight matches, including two matches featuring the U.S. Men's National Team, and Houston hosting seven matches during this summer's global soccer competition, WSS is bringing that energy directly into the community through its Mobile Jersey Truck, with stops planned across Los Angeles at neighborhood events and local destinations, giving fans a convenient way to shop authentic jerseys from leading brands before heading to watch parties and community gatherings.

Fans can find upcoming Mobile Jersey Truck stops at soccer-inspired community events at Fan Fest Schedule.

Wear Your Colors. Wear All Your Magic.

At WSS, fans can gear up for match day with adidas FIFA World Cup 2026™ team jerseys in Home and Away styles, featuring top teams including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and more. Shoppers can also find adidas Bringback Jerseys, offering retro-inspired designs that tap into nostalgia while celebrating the legacy of the game.

Shoppers can also explore a wide selection of International Soccer Home and Away Jerseys from Nike, including USA, Brazil, France, Korea, and Nigeria. Fans looking to represent their favorite players can find standout styles such as the PUMA Portugal 26/27 jersey, celebrating iconic athletes who continue to inspire the game.

Fans can explore WSS's selection of international soccer jerseys at Fútbol Fan Zone.

About WSS

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, WSS is a neighborhood-focused, value-driven footwear and apparel retailer dedicated to serving families and communities across the U.S. With 100 stores nationwide, WSS offers affordable prices and trusted brands like Nike, adidas, Jordan, Puma, New Balance, and Vans, as well as casual and workwear styles from Wolverine, Timberland, and its private label, Eurostar. For more information, visit www.shopwss.com and follow @shopwss on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SOURCE WSS