WSS LAUNCHES "GIVE THEM SUPERPOWERS" BACK-TO-SCHOOL CAMPAIGN

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/wss/9387952-en-wss-shoe-store-back-to-school-essentials

"Back-to-school shopping should feel exciting, not overwhelming," said Blanca Gonzalez, SVP and General Manager of WSS. "At WSS, we're making it easier for families to find the latest sneaker trends, trusted brands, backpacks and school-day essentials all in one place, with affordable options across every price point. And through our community events, we're also helping families with free school supplies, kids' haircuts and other resources to help students feel ready and confident for the year ahead."

This season, students can shop footwear that combines style, comfort and versatility for the classroom, after-school activities and everything in between. Highlights include low-profile sneakerina styles like the PUMA Speedcat Ballet and adidas Samba Jane, modern runners like the New Balance 2002, classic sneakers like the PUMA Suede Classic, plus everyday favorites like slides and Crocs.

Families can Mix, Match, and Save online on select footwear styles featuring the same color tag, with offers ranging from 2 for $49 to 2 for $119 on popular styles from brands like Nike, adidas, New Balance and more.

Additional back-to-school savings and essentials include:

WSS will host back-to-school events from July 24 through Aug. 2 at participating stores. Offerings vary by location and may include free school supplies, complimentary kids' haircuts, health screenings, interactive activities and giveaways. School supplies and giveaways are available while supplies last. Haircuts are available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to stylist availability, time and capacity. Additional restrictions may apply.

For participating locations and event details, visit Back-To-School Events.

About WSS

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Los Angeles, WSS is a neighborhood-focused, value-driven retailer with 100 stores nationwide. WSS offers affordable prices and trusted brands including Nike, adidas, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and Vans. Visit shopwss.com and follow @shopwss on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

SOURCE WSS