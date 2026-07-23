WSS LAUNCHES "GIVE THEM SUPERPOWERS" BACK-TO-SCHOOL CAMPAIGN

WSS helps families get back-to-school ready with on-trend-sneakers, backpacks starting at $19.99, budget-friendly essentials and in-store events offering free kids' haircuts.
LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, WSS is making it easy for families to shop the latest sneaker trends and everyday back-to-school must-haves at prices that fit every budget through its "Give Them Superpowers" campaign. As a neighborhood-focused retailer, WSS offers families a convenient local shopping destination for fresh first-day looks, backpacks and all-day footwear built for the classroom, after-school activities and everything in between.
"Back-to-school shopping should feel exciting, not overwhelming," said Blanca Gonzalez, SVP and General Manager of WSS. "At WSS, we're making it easier for families to find the latest sneaker trends, trusted brands, backpacks and school-day essentials all in one place, with affordable options across every price point. And through our community events, we're also helping families with free school supplies, kids' haircuts and other resources to help students feel ready and confident for the year ahead."
Families can Mix, Match, and Save online on select footwear styles featuring the same color tag, with offers ranging from 2 for $49 to 2 for $119 on popular styles from brands like Nike, adidas, New Balance and more.
Additional back-to-school savings and essentials include:
Backpacks starting at $19.99, with select styles featuring padded straps, USB ports, water-resistant finishes and clear options that meet school requirements.
Hydration essentials, including popular Owala bottles to help students stay ready for the school day.
Character Shop favorites, featuring fun, character-inspired apparel and accessories students can mix into their back-to-school looks.
WSS Athletic apparel, with comfortable, versatile styles made for the classroom, after-school activities and everyday wear.
Sneaker Bucks: Customers receive $25 off $75 in Sneaker Bucks for every qualifying $75 purchase made July 13 through Sept. 7. Sneaker Bucks may be redeemed Sept. 8 through Oct. 4 in-store, online or through the WSS app.
WSS will host back-to-school events from July 24 through Aug. 2 at participating stores. Offerings vary by location and may include free school supplies, complimentary kids' haircuts, health screenings, interactive activities and giveaways. School supplies and giveaways are available while supplies last. Haircuts are available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to stylist availability, time and capacity. Additional restrictions may apply.
Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Los Angeles, WSS is a neighborhood-focused, value-driven retailer with 100 stores nationwide. WSS offers affordable prices and trusted brands including Nike, adidas, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and Vans. Visit shopwss.com and follow @shopwss on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
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