WSWA ANNOUNCES EXCITING SHOW HIGHLIGHTS AND SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR ACCESS LIVE 2025

The Premier Wine and Spirits Industry Event is Set to Ignite Innovation and Connection in Denver

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) released exciting new details for Access LIVE 2025, including an enhanced lineup of show highlights, an updated schedule of events and the announcement of major supplier sponsors.

Taking place February 3 – 6, 2025 at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Access LIVE will bring together top-tier professionals from across the global beverage alcohol sector—including wholesalers, importers, suppliers, retailers, media, influencers and service providers—for an elevated experience. Access LIVE will offer a comprehensive platform for forging new partnerships, sharing best practices, and driving innovation across the industry.

REGISTER FOR ACCESS LIVE 2025

Key Highlights:

Innovative Educational Sessions: Industry leaders will deliver thought-provoking discussions, with topics and sessions to include: A Case for Moderation : In response to growing challenges of misinformation about alcohol consumption, WSWA Chairwoman Dina Opici will lead a conversation with Dr. Laura Catena , a Stanford -trained MD and fourth-generation Argentinian vintner. The session will provide science-based perspectives on moderate alcohol consumption and the industry's ongoing advocacy efforts. Star-Studded Panel on Mezcal Innovation : A highlight of Access LIVE 2025 will be a panel featuring Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston , stars of Breaking Bad , who will share their journey with Dos Hombres Mezcal . Known for their dynamic partnership, Paul and Cranston will share the inspiring story behind building their mezcal brand from the ground up. From sustainability to community impact and the role of regulated distribution, the discussion will offer key insights into brand growth and consumer engagement. SipSource Data: SipSource Analysts Danny Brager and Dale Stratton will return to deliver the much anticipated and highly requested SipSource Trends Update, featuring the latest data and projections for 2025. Wholesaler Power Hours: Market Drivers: Wholesale Leaders Blazing a Path to Success Finding Success in Franchise States Finding Success in Control States: A Deeper Dive on How to Succeed within A Public-Private Partnership

Industry leaders will deliver thought-provoking discussions, with topics and sessions to include: Supplier and Sponsor Activations : New sponsors, including Jose Cuervo and Finlandia Vodka will feature unique activations and interactive experiences throughout the event. Wines of Sicilia will feature many wines from their region at the opening reception.

: New sponsors, including and will feature unique activations and interactive experiences throughout the event. will feature many wines from their region at the opening reception. Bartender Spotlight: Five "Star-tenders" will be featured at bars during the opening reception showcasing their creativity and crafting unique cocktails. Experience craft beverages from Tiffanie Barriere , Nacho Jimenez , Leo Robitschek , Christine Wiseman , and Pamela Wiznitzer .

Five "Star-tenders" will be featured at bars during the opening reception showcasing their creativity and crafting unique cocktails. Experience craft beverages from , , , , and . Guest Performances : Hear Robert "Kool" Bell and Kool & the Gang at the TASTE reception; Tempters THC Seltzers , a presenting sponsor, is bringing rising country artists Willie Jones and FILMORE to perform during the Celebrate LIVE and DJ Irie to keep the music going during Ovation LIVE.

: Hear at the TASTE reception; , a presenting sponsor, is bringing rising country artists and to perform during the Celebrate LIVE and to keep the music going during Ovation LIVE. Expanded Product Sections: New this year will be the Japan Product Pavilion , showcasing Japanese whisky, spirits, sake, liqueurs and more. There will be a greater wine presence, with a wide variety of top-producing, unique wines from across the globe. And returning to the show is the Hemp Beverage Neighborhood— the expanded area will feature new and innovative brands and products.

Japanese whisky, spirits, sake, liqueurs and more. There will be a greater wine presence, with a wide variety of top-producing, unique wines from across the globe. And returning to the show is the the expanded area will feature new and innovative brands and products. SipSource Data Center : New this year is the SipSource Data Center and "Analysts Zone" on the showroom floor. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with SipSource experts for informative, interactive, live sessions and data demos!

SipSource Data Center and "Analysts Zone" on the showroom floor. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with SipSource experts for informative, interactive, live sessions and data demos! The Hub : The center of the exhibit hall returns with Mixology Workshops, the wholesaler-powered Brand Building Bar, content creation featuring videos captured by Pour Agency and product and lifestyle photos shot by The Apartment Creative Studio .

The center of the exhibit hall returns with Mixology Workshops, the wholesaler-powered Brand Building Bar, content creation featuring videos captured by and product and lifestyle photos shot by . Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition Powered by The Tasting Alliance: This blind tasting competition rewards excellence in taste and provides opportunities for both established and emerging brands to garner recognition that will enhance their visibility during the show and establish enduring credibility for their products. New this year: after the competition, 10 winners will advance to the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

2025 ACCESS LIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

To register or learn more about the show, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or contact the hotline at 202-371-5682.

Members of the media can request credentials here.

About WSWA's Access LIVE

WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competitions, and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE25.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Bilello

Executive Vice President, Strategic Communications & Marketing

[email protected] | (202) 716-4805

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America