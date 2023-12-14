WSWA ANNOUNCES KEYNOTE BY DEPUTY FBI DIRECTOR PAUL ABBATE AND ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING FOCUSED ON COMBATING RETAIL THEFT

News provided by

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

14 Dec, 2023, 13:57 ET

Additional Panels Host Wholesale Titans to Share a Lifetime of Industry Stories, Reflect on Today's Market and Share Predictions for the Future

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) today announced a powerful programming focus at 2024 Access LIVE, the association's annual industry event to be held in Las Vegas next month. A closing night keynote from Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Paul Abbate and opening night panel discussion featuring experts from all three tiers of the beverage alcohol industry will focus on one of the biggest challenges currently facing all three industry tiers: retail theft.

"Retail theft is a threat to wholesalers, suppliers and retailers, but it's also impacting consumers who are seeing limited choices and more inconvenience," said WSWA CEO and President Francis Creighton. "At WSWA's Access LIVE, leaders from all three tiers will come together to talk about what law enforcement can do to help and what we can do to stop theft while reducing consumer impact. We're thrilled to welcome the FBI's Deputy Director as well as subject matter experts from across the industry to address this as well as other important issues impacting the U.S. beverage alcohol marketplace."

Abbate has served as Deputy Director since February 2021 and oversees all FBI domestic and international investigative and intelligence activities, including organized retail theft. Abbate will sit with Francis to discuss the problem of organized theft across the beverage alcohol industry and solutions to solving it.

Attendees will also hear from a panel of theft prevention experts from the supplier and retail tiers who will share challenges and provide actionable solutions on how to prevent theft in retail spaces. According to a new report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, retailer losses driven by retail crime totaled nearly $100 billion dollars in 2022.

Additional programming will include "Wholesaler Power Hours" on the LIVE Stage, where executives and next-generation leaders from the wholesale tier will share their experience and expertise. "Stories Through the Generations" will feature Bennett Glazer of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, Charlie Merinoff of Breakthru Beverage Group, Stan Hastings of Moon Distributing and Bobby Harmelin from Allied Beverage Group in a fascinating panel moderated by March Sachs, Executive Partner and Board Member for Republic National Distributing Company.

Another session, "Today's Distributor and Tomorrow's Marketplace" will bring together the next generation of wholesale leaders including President of Opici Family Distributing Dina Opici, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Breakthru Beverage Group Hillary Wirtz, and Chief Operating Officer at Best Brands Ryan Moses to discuss today's marketplace, the value of distribution partnerships and their plans for the future marketplace.

About Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America
WSWA is the national trade association representing the distribution tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 380 member companies in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80% of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States.

To learn more, please visit www.wswa.org or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT                                                                                                              
Michael Bilello                                                                                                                                                  
Executive Vice President, Strategic Communications & Marketing                                                                           
[email protected] | (202) 243-7506

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

Also from this source

WSWA's SipSource Releases 2023 Q3 Report, Announces 2024 Enhancements Including Industry's First Data-Backed Forecasting Capability

WSWA's SipSource Releases 2023 Q3 Report, Announces 2024 Enhancements Including Industry's First Data-Backed Forecasting Capability

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America's (WSWA's) SipSource, the first and only source for wine and spirits distributor depletion data covering sales...
WSWA ANNOUNCES ACCESS LIVE 2024 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS, KEYNOTE SPEAKERS, HEMP-BEVERAGE EXHIBITORS, CELEBRITY BRAND ATTENDEES AND MORE

WSWA ANNOUNCES ACCESS LIVE 2024 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS, KEYNOTE SPEAKERS, HEMP-BEVERAGE EXHIBITORS, CELEBRITY BRAND ATTENDEES AND MORE

Today, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) released its Access LIVE 2024 schedule of events, including a keynote by former IBM Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.