WSWA's 2019 Legislative Fly-In Promotes 85 Years of Successful State-based Alcohol Regulation

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 40 executives from more than 14 Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) member companies will meet with members of Congress on legislative issues affecting the livelihood of wholesalers during their Annual Legislative Fly-In on June 3-4 in Washington, D.C.

The Fly-In will begin with an evening reception and dinner with a presentation by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Tom Reed (R-NY), co-chairs of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, followed by a full day of meetings on Capitol Hill to discuss important legislative issues, including support of H. Res. 285, a bipartisan resolution supporting America's independent alcohol distribution system, pass-through tax rates, full funding for trade practice enforcement by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), and initiatives to fight impaired driving. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and members of the House Blue Dog Coalition will address attendees during a luncheon Tuesday and the Fly-In will conclude with WSWA's Toast to Congress reception on Wednesday, June 5.

"Our Fly-In enables multigenerational family-owned businesses to come to Washington and bring the story of how America's wine and spirits wholesalers have helped set the global standard for the wine and spirits industry," said WSWA President and CEO, Michelle Korsmo. "It's critical that members of Congress understand the importance of the alcohol industry's three-tier system and that they have a good understanding of issues that affect wholesalers' businesses. As the glue between producers and retailers, wholesalers play a vital role in the safety and prosperity of the alcohol industry and their livelihood must be protected."

"WSWA is the voice of wine and spirits wholesalers nationwide, making the annual fly-in a great opportunity to spend time with elected officials and discuss our priorities with them," said Sydney Ross, WSWA Chairman and co-CEO of Great Lakes Wine and Spirits in Highland Park, Michigan. "Collectively, America's distributors have helped create the global standard for a wine and spirits industry through the three-tier system. As I always say, if it ain't 3-T, it ain't me," he added.

WSWA members will meet with members of Congress and staff from more than 150 Congressional offices including: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and others.

WSWA members attending the legislative Fly-In include: Allied Beverage Group; Breakthru Beverage Group; Empire Merchants, Godfrey & Kahn SC; Great Lakes Wine & Spirits; Heidelberg Distributing Co.; LibDib (Liberation Distribution, Inc.); Major Brands, Inc.; Moon Distributors, Inc.; Republic National Distributing Company; Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits; The Wholesale Beer and Wine Association of Ohio; Wine & Spirits Distributors of Indiana; Young's Market Company.

Wine and spirits wholesalers employ 88,000 Americans across every state and congressional district who earn a collective $7.5 billion in annual wages as part of an industry that generates $77.5 billion in tax revenue each year. Since 2016, wholesaler jobs have increased 19 percent and collective wages paid have increased by $1 billion.

To learn more about WSWA's Fly-In and legislative priorities, please click here.

To learn about the economic impact of wine and spirits wholesalers nationally, or by state, congressional district, state senate district, or state house district, click here.

WSWA is the national trade association representing the wholesale tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of wholesalers, distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 370 member companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the U.S.

