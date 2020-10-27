WTIA Names Molly Jones as Vice President of Government Affairs

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization whose mission is to build a strong, sustainable technology sector in a thriving community, today announced the addition of Molly Jones as Vice President of Government Affairs. In this leadership role, Jones will drive all aspects of public policy activities, including legislative efforts, regulatory issues, thought leadership, strategic partnerships, and corporate social responsibility programs. She will also serve as the lead policy communicator to WTIA member companies and as the primary liaison from the organization to government officials.

"We are living in an extraordinary time, facing a pandemic, nationwide political and social unrest, and the overwhelming uncertainty of this impact on the future of our economy and society. Now, more than ever, WTIA must lead the charge on public policies that impact our member companies and the broader community," said Michael Schutzler, CEO, WTIA. "Molly's background uniquely prepares her to drive these efforts on behalf of WTIA and be a unified voice for our members. She is an exceptional addition to our team."

Jones joins WTIA from The Asia Group, a strategic advisory firm based in Washington, DC that serves Fortune 500 companies and cutting-edge startups alike. As a Vice President at The Asia Group, Jones advised technology and internet clients on corporate strategies for market entry and expansion, stakeholder engagement, policy analysis, and social responsibility. Her policy expertise and international experience will deliver high value to WTIA member companies.

"I am thrilled to join WTIA and help further its mission to strengthen Washington's technology sector and the communities that it serves," said Molly Jones, VP of Government Affairs, WTIA. "I believe public policy is a powerful change-making platform, and I look forward to representing WTIA in critical conversations happening in our state and at the national level."

"The tech sector has been the driving force in Washington's economic strength over the last two decades, and its role in our economic recovery will be equally important in the months and years ahead," said Microsoft's Irene Plenefisch, a member of the WTIA executive committee and co-chair of the organization's policy committee. "WTIA is uniquely positioned to engage public sector leaders to encourage inclusive growth and support the economic and community benefits that accrue to all Washingtonians."

"The WTIA is fortunate to have someone of Molly's caliber join the organization to lead its public policy initiatives," said Barney Silver, VP of Finance & Operations at BitTitan. "Washington State is on the cutting edge of technology legislation and what happens here spreads across the country. Our membership in the WTIA gives us, a growing SaaS company, a seat at the table with industry giants and legislators to impact rules and regulations that affect our business."

For more information, visit http://www.washingtontechnology.org .

About WTIA

The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a strong, sustainable technology sector in a thriving community. WTIA programs leverage the collective power of the technology industry for member companies and their employees. The organizations focuses on four core priorities: cultivating new talent by operating the premier, nationally-registered tech apprenticeship program; leveraging group buying power to deliver high value, affordable financial services to member companies; creating forums for industry, education and government collaboration; and advancing public policies that support a strong tech sector, a vibrant statewide economy, and a thriving community. WTIA includes the 501c6 WTIA Member Trade Association, the 501c3 WTIA Workforce Institute,, the 401K Tech MEP, the 501c9 WTIA Voluntary Employee Beneficiary Association, and the for-profit company HR Benefits, Inc.

SOURCE Washington Technology Industry Association