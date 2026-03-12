WTWH Healthcare Announces the Frontline Honors Awards Class of 2025
Mar 12, 2026, 10:21 ET
CLEVELAND, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the Frontline Honors Class of 2025. With nominations across the behavioral health, home health & home care, hospice & palliative care, memory care, senior housing & senior living, and skilled nursing industries, the program showcases exemplary character and performance of frontline workers across the care continuum.
"We were thrilled to receive a record number of nominations for this year's Frontline Honors, which speaks volumes about the extraordinary work being done by care professionals and other frontline workers across the country," said Tim Mullaney, Vice President and Editorial Director of Healthcare, WTWH Media. "This year's honorees reflect a wide range of roles, settings and organizations, yet they are united by their compassion, resilience and unwavering commitment to the demanding work they do every day."
Nominations from local, regional, and national companies make the Frontline Honors Awards a key benchmark for care delivery standards.
WTWH Healthcare is proud to introduce the Frontline Honors Class of 2025 sorted by industry:
Behavioral Health
Amy Young - Director of Nursing, Rosecrance Behavioral Health
Cecilia Acosta - Registered Nurse (RN), Elara Caring
Chantal Hayes - Owner & CEO, Banyan Tree Counseling & Wellness
Cheryl Speier - Nurse Manager, Connections Health Solutions
Christopher Sivik - Licensed Professional Counselor, Thriveworks
Colleen Fry - Director of Alumni Relations, Rosecrance Behavioral Health
Desiree Voshefsky-Auge - Community Impact Manager, Community Medical Services
Jacquelyn Girdlestone - Clinical Director, LifeStance Health
Kathy Spiry - Psychotherapist/DBT Associate Program Manager, Sagent Behavioral Health
Mackenzie Leischner - Lead Registered Behavior Technician, Maxim Healthcare, Inc.
Matt Wetzel - Clinical Supervisor of the Men's Program, Caron Treatment Centers
Natalie Kovacs - Program Coordinator, Parachute Program, VNS Health
Rick Ridolfo - Phoenix Facility Specialist, Connections Health Solutions
Rodney Blevins - Engagement Specialist, Wayspring
Sara Mathews - Vice President, Network Operations, Catalight
Home Health & Home Care
Andreanna Smith - Caregiver, Caring Senior Service
Audra Williams - Director of Division Operations, TheKey
Cassonya Fleet - Registered Nurse (RN), VitalCaring Group
Gabiola Jean - Caregiver, BrightStar Care of Western Connecticut
Guillermo Trujillo - Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), QA Clinical Liaisons, HealthView Home Healthcare Services
Kelley Blackburn - Regional Clinical Director, Innovive Health
Mae Moses - Southeast Regional Caregiver Manager, TheKey
Maria Elena "Len" Latoga - Clinical Nurse Navigator & Supervisor, OPO Health
Michael Kasson - Administrator, Elara Caring
Michelle Haskins - VP of Clinical Services (Massachusetts), Innovive Health
Quintessa Haile - Home Care Aide, Help at Home
Rachel Domanowski - Regional Clinical Director - Colorado, Innovive Health
Rochelle Saldana - Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Maxim Healthcare, Inc.
Sabine Noel - Clinical Evaluation Manager, Registered Nurse (RN), VNS Health
Shana Carter - Branch Director, VitalCaring Group
Teresa Lin - VP, Cultural Market Development, VNS Health
Vanessa Valerio, RN, CMC, CHCA - Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Care Indeed
Hospice & Palliative Care
Amy Shen - On-Call Registered Nurse (RN), MJHS Hospice and Palliative Care
Beverly Lee - Chaplain, Grief Recovery Specialist & Mentor Faculty Member, Unity Hospice and Palliative Care
Chyanne Esparza - Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care
Deborah Atchley - Social Worker, St. Francis Hospice
Guy Walters - Registered Nurse (RN), In-Patient Unit, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care
James Mara - Hospice Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager, Anchor Hospice & Palliative Care
Jessica Glore - Lead Hospice Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Friendship Village
Jodi Bigness - Hospice Manager, Partners in Care
Penelope Ohlendorf - Admissions Registered Nurse (RN), Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness
Trudy Daves - Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager, Elara Caring
Venilee De Sa - Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), HealthView Hospice & Palliative Care
Senior Housing & Senior Living
Belle Fisher - Nurse, Frontier Senior Living
Delondia Blue - Housekeeper, Friendship Village
Dulce Allen - Wellness Director, Villas at San Bernardino
Janet Martinez-Stevens - Activity Director, Villas at San Bernardino
Jennifer Kelleher - Lifestyle Coordinator, The Bristal Assisted Living
Jessica Wolters - Concierge, Frontier Senior Living
Linda Hoffman - Concierge, Celebration Villa of Summit Hills
Mariefel "Chicklet" Liongson - Care Staffing Coordinator, Cedar Creek Memory Care, Koelsch Communities
Molly Kaufmann - Concierge, Scheduler, Caregiver & Medical Technician, The Cortland Wyoming
Nicole Crowley - Lead Resident Care Associate, Laurelwood at The Pinehills
Nilda Mercado - Business Officer Manager, Admin Coordinator, Leisure Vale Assisted Living
Patricia "Ann" Register - Certified Nursing Aide (CNA), Kempton of Charleston
Rosalind Jackson - Culinary Server, American House Senior Living Communities
Ruth Villa - Wellness Director, Astoria Park Senior Living
Shaneisha Roberts - Concierge, Frontier Senior Living
Shelley Thompson - Senior General Manager, Merrill Gardens
Simy (Simonette) Alanes - Director of Activities, Leisure Vale Assisted Living
Tiera Polzen - Active Living Director, The Park at University Village, Koelsch Communities
Vanessa Hunter-Valentine - Lead Medical Technician, American House Senior Living Communities
Venus Johnson - Lead Housekeeper, Frontier Senior Living
Skilled Nursing
Ashley Lott - Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Litchfield Health & Rehab Center
Azra Ceric - Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Menlo Park Post Acute
Carolyn Boczek - Activity Director & Culture Ambassador, Highland Health Care Center
David Feliciano - Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), Ignite Medical Resort - Webster, Texas
Gabriela Rivas - Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), Ignite Medical Resorts
Janice Park - Licensed Practice Nurse (LPN), Nurse Manager, Infection Preventionist, Wound Care Nurse, Health Information Manager - Medical Records, Mount Sterling Health & Rehab Center
Jean Verlus - Home Care Registered Nurse (RN), VNS Health
Jennifer Shapiro - Unit Manager, Madison Health and Rehab Center
Kim Moranville - Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Beardstown Health & Rehab Center
Mary Grace Aumentado - Registered Nurse (RN), Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Rickey Whitelaw - Server, Ignite Medical Resort
Sheila Stuckey - Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2025, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.
