WTWH Healthcare Announces the Frontline Honors Awards Class of 2025

CLEVELAND, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the Frontline Honors Class of 2025. With nominations across the behavioral health, home health & home care, hospice & palliative care, memory care, senior housing & senior living, and skilled nursing industries, the program showcases exemplary character and performance of frontline workers across the care continuum.

"We were thrilled to receive a record number of nominations for this year's Frontline Honors, which speaks volumes about the extraordinary work being done by care professionals and other frontline workers across the country," said Tim Mullaney, Vice President and Editorial Director of Healthcare, WTWH Media. "This year's honorees reflect a wide range of roles, settings and organizations, yet they are united by their compassion, resilience and unwavering commitment to the demanding work they do every day."

Nominations from local, regional, and national companies make the Frontline Honors Awards a key benchmark for care delivery standards.

WTWH Healthcare is proud to introduce the Frontline Honors Class of 2025 sorted by industry:

Behavioral Health

Amy Young - Director of Nursing, Rosecrance Behavioral Health

Cecilia Acosta - Registered Nurse (RN), Elara Caring

Chantal Hayes - Owner & CEO, Banyan Tree Counseling & Wellness

Cheryl Speier - Nurse Manager, Connections Health Solutions

Christopher Sivik - Licensed Professional Counselor, Thriveworks

Colleen Fry - Director of Alumni Relations, Rosecrance Behavioral Health

Desiree Voshefsky-Auge - Community Impact Manager, Community Medical Services

Jacquelyn Girdlestone - Clinical Director, LifeStance Health

Kathy Spiry - Psychotherapist/DBT Associate Program Manager, Sagent Behavioral Health

Mackenzie Leischner - Lead Registered Behavior Technician, Maxim Healthcare, Inc.

Matt Wetzel - Clinical Supervisor of the Men's Program, Caron Treatment Centers

Natalie Kovacs - Program Coordinator, Parachute Program, VNS Health

Rick Ridolfo - Phoenix Facility Specialist, Connections Health Solutions

Rodney Blevins - Engagement Specialist, Wayspring

Sara Mathews - Vice President, Network Operations, Catalight

Home Health & Home Care

Andreanna Smith - Caregiver, Caring Senior Service

Audra Williams - Director of Division Operations, TheKey

Cassonya Fleet - Registered Nurse (RN), VitalCaring Group

Gabiola Jean - Caregiver, BrightStar Care of Western Connecticut

Guillermo Trujillo - Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), QA Clinical Liaisons, HealthView Home Healthcare Services

Kelley Blackburn - Regional Clinical Director, Innovive Health

Mae Moses - Southeast Regional Caregiver Manager, TheKey

Maria Elena "Len" Latoga - Clinical Nurse Navigator & Supervisor, OPO Health

Michael Kasson - Administrator, Elara Caring

Michelle Haskins - VP of Clinical Services (Massachusetts), Innovive Health

Quintessa Haile - Home Care Aide, Help at Home

Rachel Domanowski - Regional Clinical Director - Colorado, Innovive Health

Rochelle Saldana - Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Maxim Healthcare, Inc.

Sabine Noel - Clinical Evaluation Manager, Registered Nurse (RN), VNS Health

Shana Carter - Branch Director, VitalCaring Group

Teresa Lin - VP, Cultural Market Development, VNS Health

Vanessa Valerio, RN, CMC, CHCA - Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Care Indeed

Hospice & Palliative Care

Amy Shen - On-Call Registered Nurse (RN), MJHS Hospice and Palliative Care

Beverly Lee - Chaplain, Grief Recovery Specialist & Mentor Faculty Member, Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

Chyanne Esparza - Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care

Deborah Atchley - Social Worker, St. Francis Hospice

Guy Walters - Registered Nurse (RN), In-Patient Unit, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care

James Mara - Hospice Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager, Anchor Hospice & Palliative Care

Jessica Glore - Lead Hospice Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Friendship Village

Jodi Bigness - Hospice Manager, Partners in Care

Penelope Ohlendorf - Admissions Registered Nurse (RN), Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness

Trudy Daves - Registered Nurse (RN) Case Manager, Elara Caring

Venilee De Sa - Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), HealthView Hospice & Palliative Care

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Belle Fisher - Nurse, Frontier Senior Living

Delondia Blue - Housekeeper, Friendship Village

Dulce Allen - Wellness Director, Villas at San Bernardino

Janet Martinez-Stevens - Activity Director, Villas at San Bernardino

Jennifer Kelleher - Lifestyle Coordinator, The Bristal Assisted Living

Jessica Wolters - Concierge, Frontier Senior Living

Linda Hoffman - Concierge, Celebration Villa of Summit Hills

Mariefel "Chicklet" Liongson - Care Staffing Coordinator, Cedar Creek Memory Care, Koelsch Communities

Molly Kaufmann - Concierge, Scheduler, Caregiver & Medical Technician, The Cortland Wyoming

Nicole Crowley - Lead Resident Care Associate, Laurelwood at The Pinehills

Nilda Mercado - Business Officer Manager, Admin Coordinator, Leisure Vale Assisted Living

Patricia "Ann" Register - Certified Nursing Aide (CNA), Kempton of Charleston

Rosalind Jackson - Culinary Server, American House Senior Living Communities

Ruth Villa - Wellness Director, Astoria Park Senior Living

Shaneisha Roberts - Concierge, Frontier Senior Living

Shelley Thompson - Senior General Manager, Merrill Gardens

Simy (Simonette) Alanes - Director of Activities, Leisure Vale Assisted Living

Tiera Polzen - Active Living Director, The Park at University Village, Koelsch Communities

Vanessa Hunter-Valentine - Lead Medical Technician, American House Senior Living Communities

Venus Johnson - Lead Housekeeper, Frontier Senior Living

Skilled Nursing

Ashley Lott - Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Litchfield Health & Rehab Center

Azra Ceric - Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Menlo Park Post Acute

Carolyn Boczek - Activity Director & Culture Ambassador, Highland Health Care Center

David Feliciano - Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), Ignite Medical Resort - Webster, Texas

Gabriela Rivas - Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), Ignite Medical Resorts

Janice Park - Licensed Practice Nurse (LPN), Nurse Manager, Infection Preventionist, Wound Care Nurse, Health Information Manager - Medical Records, Mount Sterling Health & Rehab Center

Jean Verlus - Home Care Registered Nurse (RN), VNS Health

Jennifer Shapiro - Unit Manager, Madison Health and Rehab Center

Kim Moranville - Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Beardstown Health & Rehab Center

Mary Grace Aumentado - Registered Nurse (RN), Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Rickey Whitelaw - Server, Ignite Medical Resort

Sheila Stuckey - Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center

To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2025, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.

SOURCE WTWH Media