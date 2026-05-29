WTWH Healthcare Announces the Future Leaders Class of 2026

CLEVELAND, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to announce the Future Leaders Class of 2026.

The Future Leaders Awards program honors exceptional professionals aged 40 and under who are shaping the future of aging and healthcare. Honorees represent a wide range of sectors, including ambulatory surgery centers, behavioral health, complex rehab technology (CRT), home health & home care, home medical equipment (HME), hospice & palliative care, senior housing & senior living, and skilled nursing.

"The Future Leaders Class of 2026 reflects a strong, collective commitment to improving the well-being of the individuals and communities they serve," said Tim Mullaney, VP and editorial director of WTWH Healthcare. "These leaders are elevating patient experiences, supporting caregivers and driving innovation across the care continuum. Their dedication to excellence sets them apart, and their influence will continue to shape the future of healthcare."

Each honoree will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to participate in future in-person WTWH Healthcare conferences.

The 2026 Future Leaders Awards honorees are as follows:

Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) - Provider

Anthony Novella - Director of Nursing, Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr

Behavioral Health - Provider

Aaron Bruzzese - Director of Patient & Community Support Services, Ashley Addiction Treatment

Brianna Fitchett - Vice President of Clinical Impact, Catalight

Cainan Oliver - CEO, Found Recovery

Corinne Orr - Head of Client Operations, Birches Health

Dan Kendall - Vice President of Operations Strategy, LifeStance Health

Elizabeth Prigge - Treatment Director of Non-Residential Addiction Services, Sagent Behavioral Health

Jessica Hernandez - Director of Behavioral Health, Easterseals Northern California

Jordan Anselma - Regional Director of Operations, BasePoint Academy

Josh Wilson - Senior Market Partnerships Specialist, Wayspring

Julia Reed - National Director of Clinical Training & Development, Acorn Health

LaLonnie Villa Gray - Senior Associate General Counsel, LifeStance Health

Mackenzie Barta - Director of Business Development, Connections Health Solutions

Behavioral Health - Vendor

Emily Roy - UR Team Supervisor, Hansei Solutions

Rachel Dowse - Chief Commercial Officer and Advocate for 1 Million Kids, Hi Rasmus

Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) - Vendor

Dejon Gary - Regional Sales Director, Rehab Medical

Evan Rosenberg - Co-Founder & Lead Engineer, Kalogon

Patrick Taylor - Regional Sales Director, Rehab Medical

Home Health & Home Care - Provider

Alexandra Vick - Area Sales Manager, TheKey Home Care

Amanda Ward - Chicagoland Market Leader, Help at Home

Ashley Sasser - Area Vice President of Clinical Operations, Maxim Healthcare

Audrey Strunewitz - Director of Marketing, TeamLife Health Group

Chelsea Gonzalez - Vice President of Private Duty & Community Care, VitalCaring Group

Dialina Emmons - Administrator, Elara Caring

Diana Deleanu - Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Emerest Health

Elnaz Safavieh - Director of Caregiver Services, Family & Nursing Care

Emma Miller - Vice President of Operations - Palm Coast, FL, Home Halo

Joyce Magbanua - Vice President of Quality, Safety & Clinical Integration, Help at Home

Kasey Bruns - Branch Director, Elara Caring

Kierstin Conner, RN - Vice President of Client & Caregiver Engagement, Home Halo

Kimberly Greenberg - Director of Rehabilitation & HHA, Innovive Health

Lauren Malik - Agency Director, Caring Senior Service

Mary Bausch - Director of Strategic Operations, VitalCaring Group

Melody Broney - Market Leader - Delaware, Help at Home

Raquel Lerner-Greenstein - Market Leader - New York, Help at Home

Rebecca Ahrens - Vice President of Clinical Services, Summit Healthcare Services

Sam Williams - Director of Palliative Care Operations, Compassus

Stephanie Aguilera - Regional Manager of Disability Services Operations, 24 Hour Home Care

Home Health & Home Care - Vendor

Anthony Smith - Vice President of RCM Operations, SimiTree

Brittany Lepore - Sr. Product Management, Viventium

Dane Ruccio - Senior Product Director, Axxess

David Griffith - Managing Partner, DCC Associates

Dustin Cowan - Director of Operations, Maxwell TEC

Irisi Dalzon - COO, AZBilling

Home Medical Equipment (HME) - Vendor

Vito Morgese - General Manager & Operations Manager, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

Hospice & Palliative Care - Provider

Amanda Tippin - Vice President of Organizational Integrity, Deputy Compliance Officer & Privacy Officer, Empath Health

Benjamin Thompson - National Medical Director for Workforce Development & Strategy, Gentiva Hospice

Erica Farr, RN - Director of Hospice, Healing Hands Healthcare, LLC

Erin Horsley - Hospice Regional Executive of Clinical Operations, Compassus

Haven Banks - Director of Marketing & Outreach, MiraSol Health

Katie McCue - Hospice Social Worker, EverTrue

Kyle Rice - Vice President of Operations, Gentiva

Marisa Hernandez - Director of Operations, HealthView Hospice & Palliative Care

McKayla Hamiel - Clinical Educator, St. Francis Hospice

Rebecca Conner - Director of Patient Services, Anchor Health and Palliative

Tasha Bryant - Area Vice President of Operations, Elara Caring

Whitney Layton - Vice President of Compliance, Education & Quality, Delaware Hospice, Inc.

Yvette Vega - Clinical Manager, THEMA Health Services - Hospice

Hospice & Palliative Care - Vendor

Chase Knight - Chief Growth Officer, Empassion Health

Spencer Jennings - Chief Financial Officer, Empassion Health

Wendy Amerson - Director of Hospice Sales, Axxess

Senior Housing & Senior Living - Provider

Allison Reisch - Director of CRM and Data Strategy, Vi Living

Amanda Pierce - Assistant Fitness Coordinator, Vi at Bentley Village - Vi Living

Brasra London - Assistant Director of Resident Care, The Aspenwood Company

Bridget Banks - Administrator, Friendship Village

Danielle Gorddard - Assisted Living Administrator, St. Mark Village

Edward Craft - Senior Lifestyle Director, Frontier Senior Living

Jessica Brown - Executive Director, Academy Point at Mystic, a Benchmark Senior Living Community

Julian Criss - Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, The Aspenwood Company

Kenny Faunce - Personal Home Care Administrator, Juniper Village at Bucks County

Kimberly Varley - Sr. Vice President of Human Resources, The Aspenwood Company

Madisen Medley - Vice President of Business Development, Merrill Gardens

Matt Meyers - Senior Managing Director of Analytics, Arrow Senior Living

Megan Herwig - Director of Resident Engagement, Priority Life Care

Molly Lutz - Executive Director, Anthem Memory Care

Nicole Puccia - Regional Director of Operations & Wellness, Monarch Communities

Paulina Komperda - Interior Design Manager, Vi Living

Rachel McDonald - Resident Engagement Director, Stroudwater Lodge

Rob Cain - Vice President of Compliance, Arrow Senior Living

Robert Braley - Executive Director, Frontier Senior Living

Sarah Marr - Executive Director, ThriveMore

Shelly Mattscheck - Executive Director, The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark Senior Living Community

Sophie Mitten - Sales Director, Skybrooke at Simsbury

Tim Wood - Vice President, Asset & Portfolio Management, LCS

Tyler May - Operations Specialist, American House Senior Living Communities

Zachary Volz - Director of Workforce Solutions, Health Dimensions Group

Senior Housing & Senior Living - Vendor

Desiree Geib - Project Architect, Kasian Architecture Interior Design & Planning Ltd.

Hunter Hein - President & Chief Financial Officer, O'Reilly Development Company, LLC

Jono Bowles - Industry Product Manager, Healthcare & Director of Industry Solutions, Ottimate

Matthew Ferry - COO, Parasol Alliance

Skilled Nursing - Provider

Alexander Ortega - General Manager & Administrator, Ignite Medical Resorts

Malee Barker - Director of Hospitality, Avondale Health and Rehab

Nicole Kollman - Licensed Practical Nurse & Clinical Nurse Consultant, EF Senior Care

Roman Fernandez - Administrator, Genesis HealthCare

Skilled Nursing - Vendor

Martine Dorgely - Head of Clinical, Sage

Mitchell Reiser - Deputy Chief Underwriter, Bravo Capital

For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2026, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.

SOURCE WTWH Media