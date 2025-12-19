WuXi Biologics Achieves CDP Highest "A" Ratings in Both Climate Change and Water Security

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) announced that it has been named to the CDP "A" lists for both Climate Change and Water Security for 2025, underscoring its leadership in environmental stewardship and transparent disclosure.

Climate Change Leadership

Being recognized with an "A" rating by CDP for Climate Change affirms WuXi Biologics' leadership in environmental performance. The company's integrated climate change strategy – which has been validated by SBTi – is anchored in a clear goal of achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050. To reach this goal, the company has developed a refined roadmap and implemented robust initiatives, including energy efficiency programs, process optimization, and renewable energy adoption. Notably, its biologics facility in Ireland now operates on 100% renewable electricity.

Water Security Excellence

For the third consecutive year, WuXi Biologics has earned a place on the CDP Water Security "A" List. The company has established a comprehensive framework for water management – aligned with United Nations SDG 6 – and set a clear target to reduce water consumption intensity by 30% by the end of 2025 compared to the 2019 baseline. Reaffirming its dedication to good water stewardship and commitment to sustainable water management, the company launched a Water Excellence Stewardship (WES) program that covers such material topics as water governance, water balance, water quality, and safe water/environmental and personal hygiene (WASH).

Earlier this year, WuXi Biologics was also recognized with an "A" rating in the CDP's Supplier Engagement assessment for its efforts in driving climate action across the value chain. While working to advance its own climate goals, the company actively collaborates with global suppliers to accelerate the transition toward a net-zero and sustainable economy through a comprehensive sustainable supply chain management system, Scope 3 emissions disclosure and target progress tracking.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are deeply honored to receive these 'A' ratings from CDP, reflecting our commitment to Climate Change and Water Security. This recognition bolsters our resolve – as a global leader in green biologics CRDMO – to drive the industry toward a more responsible and sustainable future."

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

ESG

[email protected]

Media

[email protected]

SOURCE WuXi Biologics