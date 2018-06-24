WuXi Biologics and Harbour BioMed Announce Strategic Development and Manufacturing Partnership

"In about a year's time, our scientists have moved our leading HCAb molecule into IND enabling stage. We are excited to collaborate with WuXi Biologics to accelerate further development of this molecule. This collaboration is aligned with our strategy to partner with industry leaders to bring forward innovative therapeutics that will help patients," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, CEO of Harbour BioMed.

"Harbour's trust in WuXi Biologics to develop this novel format of HCAb is a strong testament of WuXi Biologics as a global leader in technology," commented Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, "We have enabled more than 20 complex molecules to the clinic including different bispecific formats, ADCs, fusion proteins and novel protein scaffolds. We aim to empower anyone and any company to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for oncology and immunological diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice) for human antibody therapeutic discovery. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions through its Harbour Antibodies subsidiary. For additional information, please visit http://www.harbourbiomed.com.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-and-harbour-biomed-announce-strategic-development-and-manufacturing-partnership-300671305.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Related Links

http://www.wuxibiologics.com

