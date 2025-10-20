WuXi Biologics Honored with 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition by Frost & Sullivan

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has been honored with the Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the biologics CRDMO industry.

Frost & Sullivan's recognition highlights WuXi Biologics' efforts to deliver exceptional customer value through technology innovation, operational excellence, and insight into evolving client needs. WuXi Biologics' fully integrated CRDMO platform supports seamless transitions from early discovery to late-stage manufacturing and commercialization. This streamlined approach reduces complexity and cost while accelerating timelines, establishing WuXi Biologics as a trusted single-source partner throughout the entire product lifecycle.

As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics has a total of 864 integrated projects, representing one of the largest portfolios of complex biologics in the industry. This portfolio includes 326 mAbs, 168 bispecifics & multispecifics, 225 ADCs, 80 fusion proteins, and 25 vaccines. The development time for mAbs from DNA to Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been shortened to 9 months, with an autoimmune disease project completed in just 6 months. By combining single-use technology (SUT) with a scale-out strategy, the company has manufactured over 300 batches at scales ranging from 4,000 to 16,000 liters across its global facilities, achieving a 98% success rate since 2022. At an equivalent scale, SUT manufacturing costs are comparable to those of stainless-steel systems. These milestones are underpinned by its world-class quality systems, which have achieved a 100% success rate in Pre-License Inspections (PLI) and have passed 44 inspections by global regulatory agencies, including 22 conducted by the U.S. FDA and EMA.

"In a rapidly evolving global biopharmaceutical industry marked by rising healthcare demand and increasing geopolitical complexity, WuXi Biologics continues to lead the transformation of the CRDMO model. By expanding its international footprint, enhancing supply chain resilience, and accelerating innovation through an integrated platform, WuXi Biologics empowers clients to navigate uncertainty while bringing biologics to market with greater speed, flexibility, and confidence," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are honored to be recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to driving global biologics innovation through strategic collaboration. Our ongoing dedication to creating enduring value and proactively addressing future industry needs solidifies WuXi Biologics as the partner of choice for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide."

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

Business

[email protected]

Media

[email protected]

SOURCE WuXi Biologics