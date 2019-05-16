WuXi Biologics Commenced Construction of a 48,000 L Integrated Manufacturing Center for Innovative Biologics in Chengdu

This new integrated manufacturing center will include drug development and commercial manufacturing facilities with initial bioreactor capacity of 48,000 L. As the first biologics company in China passing both U.S. FDA and EMA GMP inspections, WuXi Biologics will apply its extensive expertise as well as a well-established quality system that conforms to the highest international standards at this new integrated manufacturing center. The new site will enable more global partners, create more jobs for local talents, stimulate high growth of the biologics industry in Chengdu as well as accelerate the biologics ecosystem in Southwest China.

"We are quite excited to commence this new integrated manufacturing center, the largest biologics manufacturing facility in Southwest China," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "Supported by 205 ongoing biologics projects using WuXi Biologics' open-access and proprietary platforms as well as our unique manufacturing paradigm of 'Global Dual Sourcing within WuXi Bio', we will continue to expand manufacturing capacity, based on our portfolio needs, to provide a robust and premier global supply chain that can enable our partners and benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of December 31, 2018, there were a total of 205 integrated projects, including 97 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 94 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 13 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 1 project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity of biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore and US reaching 220,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

