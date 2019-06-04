WuXi Biologics Hosts Successful Inaugural Investor Day

Serving as an open and transparent communications channel, the event received great attention and active participation from the global investment community, proving to be another vital platform for investor communications in addition to the company's biannual result conferences in Hong Kong.

For the first time, senior management at WuXi Biologics together presented the company's strengths and offerings to a number of investors, introducing in detail the integrated biologics technology platforms which enable organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. A key part of the event involved all investors present receiving an invitation to visit the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, allowing them to better understand the development and production capabilities, as well as the quality system employed by WuXi Biologics.

Senior management staff present to global investors

In his opening remarks, Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, warmly welcomed and thanked investors for joining the event, saying what a great honor it was for the company to meet attendees, and going on to further introduce the company's global leading platforms, excellent corporate governance and exciting corporate culture.

When elaborating on WuXi Biologics' overall strategy and future plans, Dr. Chris Chen noted that there are right now 205 integrated projects being developed on the company's proprietary platforms, accounting for approximately 14% of global integrated biologics development projects. In 2018, the company witnessed 57 new integrated projects, making up approximately 28% of global new biologics projects, with 13 projects at the phase 3 clinical or late stages. With state-of-art technology, fast timeline got project delivery, excellent execution track record, the company will continue to gain more market share in the future. Benefiting from the "Follow-the-Molecule" business model and the unique "Global Dual Sourcing within WuXi Bio" manufacturing paradigm, WuXi Biologics will continue to deliver sustainable high growth.

On recent progress, Ms. Christine Lu-Wong, CFO of WuXi Biologics said, "We have made great achievements in overall business performance and seen robust revenue growth. From 2014 to 2018, our revenue grew at an outstanding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.2%. Business across all geographic markets witnessed strong growth, with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in Europe reaching a remarkable 185.1%. We have secured significant loan facilities this year and have sufficient cash to fund our continuing capital investment to support future growth."

Dr. Weichang Zhou, CTO of WuXi Biologics commented, "Boasting one of the largest biologics development teams in the world, our company could enable global partners to submit 60 Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and 5 Biologic License Applications (BLA) each year. We have sufficient capacities to initiate any project within 4 weeks of a contract being signed."

As the Chief Scientific Officer of WuXi Biologics, Dr. Jijie Gu first gave a comprehensive introduction to the company's integrated discovery service, then shared trends and case studies related to bispecific antibody research and development from a global perspective, finally introducing the company's proprietary bispecific antibody platform WuXiBodyTM, intended to enable partners to achieve best-in-class bispecifics.

Presenting the company's quality management system, Dr. Chiang Syin, Chief Quality Officer of WuXi Biologics, shared examples of the continuous efforts made to raise quality awareness throughout the company. He encouraged all colleagues to develop and promote a "quality mindset" and to build quality culture via learning, sharing and competition, to ensure high quality products which meet requirements of regulatory agencies and global clients. WuXi Biologics is the only company in China which received approval from both US and EU to manufacture biologics for the global market.

Mr. Jian Dong, Senior Vice President of Global Bio-manufacturing, introduced the future layout and business prospects for global manufacturing. "With the business model of 'Follow-the-Molecule', we build our manufacturing capacity on demand based on the portfolio growth. We typically have projects lined up before completing the facility, hence generating higher return on investment above industrial average," he said. WuXi Biologics is poised to be a global leading CMO with total manufacturing capacity online by 2022 reaching approximately 280,000L of bioreactor volume. Regarding how to ramp up manufacturing quickly and ensure the effective operations of various manufacturing facilities in China, Ireland, the US and Singapore as scheduled, he said that careful planning conducted with foresight, proactive team formation and extensive training mechanisms were the keys to guarantee both the quality and the timeliness of projects. So far, all projects announced are on track.

After giving separate presentations, all senior management members conducted a Q&A panel session with investors.

Closed visit of the first GMP biologics manufacturing facility in China passing both FDA and EMA inspections

At the end of the event, all investors were invited to a visit to the company's cGMP Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) manufacturing facilities, as well as the first robotic aseptic filling line in China. The invitation serves to allow interested parties to further and better understand how biologics are manufactured at WuXi Biologics, including the innovative technologies, sound quality management system and solid execution.

In the future, WuXi Biologics will continue to expand technical capacity and enhance capabilities, while continuing to invest in innovation and maintaining excellent operational track record. Together, these strengthen the company's integrated enabling platforms with the goal of exceeding expectations of patients, investors, partners, employees and the community as a whole. Meanwhile, WuXi Biologics will also constantly maintain highly transparent information disclosure standards, creating value through solid communication and building a collaborative shareholder culture to further win trust from global investors.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of December 31, 2018, there were a total of 205 integrated projects, including 97 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 94 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 13 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 1 project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity of biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore and US reaching 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

