WuXi Biologics Recognized by Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards 2025 for Outstanding ESG Disclosure

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) has once again raised the bar for sustainability commitment and transparency. The company has been honored by the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2025 for Outstanding ESG Disclosure, marking a new milestone in its dedication to openness and accountability.

This recognition follows last year's ESG Report Benchmark Award from HERA, verifying the consistency of WuXi Biologics' progressive ESG journey. Beyond assuring compliance, ESG reporting is a strategic lever that helps gain trust and strengthen confidence among global clients, investors, regulators, and other stakeholders.

Why does this matter? In today's business landscape, transparent ESG disclosure is a competitive advantage. WuXi Biologics' detailed reporting on its sustainability targets and progress – such as corporate governance, talent development and GHG emission reduction – reassures stakeholders that the company is driving meaningful change and shaping the future of Green CRDMO.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "Transparency is the cornerstone of trust. We firmly believe that openly sharing our ESG journey is essential, because only through collaboration can we help to create lasting value that contributes positively to society and the environment. Receiving the ESG Disclosure Award not only validates our efforts, but also inspires us to continue raising the bar as we lead the industry toward a more responsible and sustainable future."

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP "A List" for Climate Change, Water Security, Supplier Engagement Assessment; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

