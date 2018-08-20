WuXi Biologics Selected into the Hang Seng HK 35 Index

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, announced that the company has been selected by Hang Seng Indexes as a constituent of the Hang Seng HK 35 Index ("HSHK35") effective 10 September, 2018.

Hang Seng HK 35 comprises the 35 largest companies listed in Hong Kong market which derive the majority of their sales revenue from areas outside mainland China. The Hang Seng HK 35 provides a tradable index reflecting the performance of large-cap Hong Kong companies and it features low volatility which is the best choice for diversification.

WuXi Biologics' inclusion in HSHK35 signifies that our company is recognized as a global company by the market. Besides China, WuXi Biologics has recently announced plans to execute our globalization strategy to build state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Ireland, Singapore and the U.S. WuXi Biologics will continue to focus on expanding our capabilities and capacities to enable our customers to transform biologics discovery, development and manufacturing to benefit patients worldwide.

Prior to joining the Hang Seng HK 35, WuXi Biologics was selected into Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Healthcare Index and Hang Seng Global Composite Index in September 2017, and was selected into Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng SCHK HK Companies Index and Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index in March 2018.

