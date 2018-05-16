The new state-of-the-art biologics center will include process development labs, clinical manufacturing facility (MFG9) with 5,000 L bioreactor capacity and commercial manufacturing facility (MFG8) with 48,000 L bioreactor capacity which will be built to meet cGMP standards of the United States, the European Union, and China. Besides serving global clients, the new integrated center will also support Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) system in China and address urgent needs of Chinese partners. Initial phase of the center will be operational in 2020.

"We are very pleased to establish the largest biologics center in northern China, which will enable local companies to more effectively develop and manufacture biologics and in the meantime provide a robust supply chain network for our global clients. This expansion will allow us great access to local talents, markets and government support," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics. "With this investment and current 161 biologics programs that WuXi Biologics will manufacture, we will quickly and cost effectively expand our manufacturing capacity to meet our partners' needs and become one of the global CMO leaders."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-to-build-an-integrated-biologics-development-clinical-and-commercial-manufacturing-center-in-shijiazhuang-300649411.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics

Related Links

http://www.wuxibiologics.com

