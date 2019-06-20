WuXi Biologics to Expand Integrated Biologics Conjugation Solution Center to Include Commercial Manufacturing

WUXI, China, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, announced that it planned to expand the new state-of-the-art integrated biologics conjugation solution center to include commercial manufacturing in Wuxi city, China.

Bioconjugates such as Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) present new and exciting opportunities in treating various cancers. Last June, WuXi Biologics announced the building of an integrated biologics conjugation solution center, including process development and clinical manufacturing for ADCs drug substance and drug product. This center is expected to initiate GMP manufacturing later this year. The new 5.5-acre expansion will enable cGMP commercial manufacturing for ADCs drug substance and drug product.

"We are quite excited to expand construction of this new integrated biologics conjugation solution center, which will further enhance our technical capabilities and manufacturing capacities in the fast-growing bioconjugation field," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "With the strength of our ONE-stop service platform covering antibody, bioconjugation drug substance and drug product, WuXi Biologics will continue enabling our global partners to develop exciting ADCs to benefit cancer patients worldwide."

There are currently more than 20 ADCs being developed at WuXi Biologics. So far, WuXi Biologics has successfully advanced 11 ADCs projects to Investigational New Drug (IND) filing.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of December 31, 2018, there were a total of 205 integrated projects, including 97 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 94 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 13 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 1 project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity of biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore and US reaching 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

