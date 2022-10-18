WuXi XDC Receives Best CMO Provider Runner Up Prize at 2022 World ADC Awards

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC ("XDC"), a leading global CRDMO company dedicated to end-to-end bioconjugates services, announced that it received the Runner Up prize in the "Best Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Provider" category at the 2022 World ADC Awards. WuXi XDC was awarded at its first nomination.

The World ADC Awards recognize recent antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) successes, long-term commitment to the field, and those who have gone above and beyond to ensure continued success in bringing more life-changing drugs to patients. This year, over 700 votes were cast by members of the industry to determine the nominees in the various categories, and WuXi XDC was shortlisted with one of the greatest numbers of votes.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented, "We are honored to be recognized by the World ADC Awards. It speaks to the efforts made by each of our employees and the satisfaction of our partners. It is also a tremendous testimony to WuXi XDC's true single-source integrated services, expedited ADC development timelines and advanced technology platforms. We will continue to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, enabling our global partners and benefiting patients worldwide."

The 2022 World ADC Awards ceremony was part of the 13th Annual World ADC event, where Dr. Li, as one of the event's expert speakers, explained how WuXi XDC accelerates ADC development with discovery research and CMC platforms, achieving an industry leading DNA-to-IND timeline of 15 months. WuXi XDC's fully integrated discovery research services include mAb discovery and protein generation, payload linker synthesis, and conjugation research, as well as in vitro and in vivo testing. Its ADC CMC development platforms incorporate multi-disciplinary expertise and enable projects with the seamless coordination of services performed entirely by its in-house teams and facilities.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC, a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates, including antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company's services cover antibodies and other biologics, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugated drug substance and drug product. WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC projects to the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. As of June 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 76 integrated client projects, including two in late-phase stage.

For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com/services-solutions/#XDC

SOURCE WuXi Biologics