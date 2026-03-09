WVU Health System Selects hellocare.ai for Enterprise Deployment of AI-Assisted Intelligent Hospital Rooms Across 25 Hospitals

CLEARWATER, Fla. and MORGANTOWN, W.Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WVU Health System, the clinical and academic health enterprise of West Virginia University and the largest health system and private employer in the state, has selected hellocare.ai for an enterprise-wide deployment of AI-assisted intelligent hospital room technology across all 25 of its hospitals.

The strategic partnership will bring hellocare.ai's fully integrated platform to more than 3,000 beds across West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Across every bed, WVU Health will deploy core Virtual Care Delivery capabilities, including AI-assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Rounding and Telehealth, and AI-assisted Virtual Sitting. In addition, select hospitals will implement additional intelligent hospital room modules such as Digital Whiteboards, Door Signs, and Patient Infotainment, all fully integrated with Epic.

"This enterprise deployment reflects our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to improve care delivery, patient safety, and operational efficiency across our system," said Jim Venturella, CIO of WVU Health System. "hellocare.ai's platform integrates seamlessly with Epic and aligns with our long-term strategy to create connected, intelligent care environments."

Farhan Ahmed, CTO of WVU Health System, added, "Deploying a standardized, AI-enabled infrastructure across all 25 hospitals ensures we are building for scale. The ability to support virtual nursing, patient observation, digital communication, and NICU family engagement within one unified platform positions us strongly for the future of care delivery."

From a clinical leadership perspective, Melanie Heuston, CNE of WVU Health System, emphasized the nursing impact: "AI-assisted virtual care will support our bedside teams by enhancing patient safety, improving communication, and enabling more efficient workflows. This initiative strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care across every hospital in our system."

hellocare.ai's platform transforms inpatient rooms into intelligent hospital rooms by combining AI models, secure video collaboration, real-time communication tools, and clinical workflow integrations. The solution supports fall prevention, virtual rounding, remote consults, enhanced family engagement, and streamlined communication between care teams and patients.

"We are honored that WVU Health System has selected hellocare.ai as its enterprise platform for intelligent hospital rooms and AI-assisted care delivery," said Labinot Bytyqi, Founder and CEO of hellocare.ai. "This partnership demonstrates a shared vision to scale virtual care, enhance patient safety, and empower clinical teams through technology that is deeply integrated, intelligent, and built for enterprise deployment."

This initiative represents one of the most comprehensive enterprise rollouts of AI-assisted intelligent hospital room technology in the region, reinforcing WVU Health's position as a leader in academic medicine, innovation, and patient-centered care.

About WVU Health System

WVU Health System is the clinical and academic health enterprise of West Virginia University and stands as the state's largest health system and private employer. Founded in 1996 to unify academic medicine, clinical care, and community health initiatives, WVU Health has grown into a regional powerhouse with 25 hospitals across West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

The system includes specialized institutes such as the WVU Cancer Institute, WVU Critical Care and Trauma Institute, WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, WVU Eye Institute, and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, and employs more than 35,000 people. With over 3,260 beds, WVU Health delivers comprehensive care ranging from primary services to advanced procedures including robotic cardiac surgery and mobile cancer screenings.

The foundation of WVU Health is deeply rooted in the history of West Virginia University, which began offering medical education in 1869. The WVU School of Medicine evolved from a two-year program in 1912 to a full four-year medical school by 1960, supported by a unique soft drink "pop tax" that funded its expansion. Today, the WVU Health Sciences Center includes schools of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Public Health, serving more than 2,500 students.

About hellocare.ai

hellocare.ai is a leading provider of AI assisted virtual care solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the company supports more than 100 health systems across the United States and is rapidly expanding globally. hellocare.ai helps health systems deliver high quality, patient centered care while improving clinical efficiency and staff wellbeing. Its fully integrated platform includes AI Assisted Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, Patient Engagement, Digital Whiteboards, Digital Room Signage, Ambient Documentation, Hospital at Home, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Digital Clinic, seamlessly embedding into existing EHRs, infrastructure, and care delivery models.

