WW Clyde Acquires Blount Contracting

PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WW Clyde, a heavy-civil construction company, has announced their acquisition of Phoenix-based Blount Contracting Inc. (Blount) in a stock acquisition finalized on December 28, 2020. Blount will be merged into WW Clyde, but will continue doing business under the name of Blount as a division of WW Clyde.

The acquisition of Blount will position WW Clyde to strengthen their energy, drilling, and shoring divisions as they strategically expand in Arizona and other southwestern states.

Blount has been a leader in heavy civil construction since its founding in 2000. Blount performs a variety of construction services, including deep foundations, earth retention, shoring, site work, and mass excavation. Known for their expert teams, innovative technology, best safety practices, and strong customer relationships, Blount specializes in servicing the industrial, energy, commercial, multifamily, and infrastructure industries.

"Everything we do is about building strong foundations, and we believe that this acquisition will enable us to build stronger foundations for our projects, for our community, and for the company," said Randy Blount, newly appointed WW Clyde Vice President, Blount Division.

"I am excited to leverage the strengths and experience from Blount to provide WW Clyde an even greater competitive edge – especially in the sustainable energy and drilling and shoring sectors," said Dustin Olson, President, WW Clyde. "We have had a great experience partnering with Blount on a previous project, and we look forward to a successful acquisition which will benefit both WW Clyde and Blount."

About WW Clyde

Founded in 1926, WW Clyde is a large, privately owned heavy civil contractor in the Intermountain West and the original company of Clyde Companies, Inc. For nearly a century, WW Clyde has built hundreds of projects and a reputation of tackling tough challenges with innovative solutions. Today, the team of 300+ employees leads the industry with cutting-edge technology and decades of expertise as they continue to build the highways, bridges, dams, airports, mines, and infrastructure that elevates the quality of life for everyone.

To learn more about these two companies, please go to https://wwclyde.net/ and https://blountco.com/.

