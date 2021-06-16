WWE® Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card: The New WWE® Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank®

"We're proud to be launching a product for WWE fans," said David Herpers, head of product at Credit One Bank. "Helping our customers get more for their money is a tenant of everything we do, and the WWE Champion Credit Card is designed to do that in unique and rewarding ways."

"WWE has the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to give them an opportunity to not only earn cash back rewards but get exclusive opportunities on WWE merchandise and experiences with the new WWE Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer.

The WWE Champion Credit Card offers benefits* including:

3% cash back rewards on eligible internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone services

2% cash back rewards on eligible dining purchases

1% cash back rewards on all other purchases

WWE merchandise discounts

Up to 10% cash back rewards from participating merchants through the More Rewards Program

Credit One Bank and WWE will be working together to provide additional card member benefits specifically tailored for WWE fans.

*For more information, visit Credit One Bank's product page at creditonebank.com/credit-cards.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a data-driven financial services company based in Las Vegas. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of credit card products for people in all stages of financial life. One of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States, Credit One Bank offers credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

