WWE® Superstars The Bella Twins® Announced As Monster Energy Ultra Ambassadors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Beverage Corporation welcomes WWE Superstars and entrepreneurs The Bella Twins® as ambassadors to the Monster Energy Ultra line. Through this ambassadorship, Monster Beverage Corporation will increase awareness of its Ultra drinks and reach new audiences through the substantial following of Nikki and Brie Bella, who are both among Instagram's top five most-followed female athletes in the world. The Bella Twins are best known for their successful and groundbreaking WWE careers and their hit E! reality series, Total Bellas.

"Signing the Bella Twins as ambassadors for Monster Energy Ultra is a natural fit as the zero sugar pick-me-up drinks align with the health-conscious lifestyles of Nikki and Brie," said Dan McHugh, Chief Marketing Officer at Monster Energy.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Monster Energy Ultra as official Ambassadors to help spread the word about our favorite energy drink," said The Bella Twins.

The partnership will be supported by a variety of custom content pieces across WWE's digital and social platforms, as well as product placement programs, point of sale materials and promotional appearances by The Bella Twins.

Monster Ultra is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Monster Energy Ultra visit, www.monsterenergy.com/ultra.

About Monster Energy: Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport and is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Contact:

Lindsey Mee

lmee@blazepr.com

SOURCE Monster Energy

Related Links

http://www.monsterenergy.com

