WWEX Group Celebrates Carrier Excellence With 2026 Carrier Awards

"Strong carrier relationships are the foundation of our ability to serve shippers at scale," said Mike Grayson, CRO & Executive Vice President at WWEX Group. "Our carrier partners aren't vendors — they're collaborators. Their performance, communication and commitment to service directly impact our customers' success, and these awards reflect how critical that partnership is to our network."

This year's winners, which were named at the WWEX Group Partner Channel Conference on Jan. 20 in San Diego, are:

West Coast LTL Carrier of the Year – Estes

National LTL Carrier of the Year – XPO

LTL Carrier Partner of the Year – R&L Carriers

Southeast LTL Carrier of the Year – ACT Logistics

Midwest LTL Carrier of the Year – Dayton Freight

Northwest LTL Carrier of the Year – PITT OHIO

Partner of the Year – UPS®

WWEX Group supports shippers through a carefully vetted carrier network that spans more than 75 LTL carriers and 45,000+ truckload providers, including regional, national and specialty shipping partners. This expansive network allows WWEX Group to match every shipment with the right carrier based on service requirements, lane coverage and performance history. This ensures flexibility, reliability and consistent execution across even the most complex shipping needs.

"The future of logistics is built on collaboration," said Grayson. "As supply chains become more complex, success depends on partners who are willing to work together, adapt quickly and hold each other to a higher standard. Our carrier relationships are central to building a stronger, more resilient network for the long term."

About WWEX Group

The WWEX Group family of brands, which includes Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, offers full-service logistics expertise to 130,000+ customers nationwide while helping move 70 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value across their supply chains.

In 2025, the company reported annual systemwide revenue of approximately $5 billion. Supported by a nationwide sales force spanning direct, franchise and agent channels — including more than 2,300 sales professionals that fuel our commercial engine — the company delivers expertise at scale. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs.

To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.

SOURCE WWEX Group