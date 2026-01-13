Appointment reflects WWEX Group's continued investment in people, culture and leadership development

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WWEX Group, the leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider behind Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, today announced the promotion of Shelly Patman to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), elevating a longtime people leader who has helped guide the organization through years of growth, transformation and talent investment.

WWEX Group Promotes Shelly Patman to Chief Human Resources Officer

Patman joined WWEX Group in 2017 as Director of Human Resources and has steadily advanced through the roles of Senior Director of Human Resources, Vice President of Human Resources and Senior Vice President of Human Resources before being named CHRO. Throughout her tenure, she has led the HR and recruiting function across the WWEX Group family of brands, supporting multiple acquisitions, international workforce expansion, significant internal advancement, organizational restructuring and the hiring of more than 1,000 employees.

Leadership Recognition and Organizational Impact

"Shelly has been at the center of our evolution as a people-driven organization," said Tom Madine, CEO of WWEX Group. "We've grown rapidly, integrated acquisitions, expanded internationally and made difficult decisions, all without losing what makes WWEX Group a great place to build a career. Shelly built the HR foundation that made that possible. Her promotion to the C-suite is both well-deserved and long overdue."

Patman's leadership has been especially critical in supporting the growth of one of the largest and most dynamic sales organizations in the 3PL industry. Today, WWEX Group's sales force spans direct, franchise and agent channels, including 1,100+ W2 sales professionals at Worldwide Express, creating scalable career advancement for sales professionals.

"WWEX Group is a place where people can build real, lasting careers. Across our brands, employees have opportunities to grow, explore different paths and develop as leaders," Patman said. "It's a pivotable point in our company's evolution, and I'm excited to see what's in store for us as we continue to build and scale our sales force, equip our teams with the tools to grow their careers and really make an impact serving our customers."

Commitment to Community and Leadership Development

Beyond WWEX Group, Patman is deeply engaged in community and leadership development across the Dallas–Fort Worth region. She is entering her third year supporting the Young Women's Preparatory Network, currently serving her second year as a mentor to a high school senior, and has been selected as a 2026 mentor for the D CEO Emerging Women's Leadership Network. She also supports several nonprofit organizations focused on workforce development and social impact, including The Senior Source, The Salvation Army, Launchability, United Way and New Friends New Life.

"I'm incredibly proud to serve this organization and the people who make it an opportunity-rich workplace," said Patman. "WWEX Group has grown in meaningful ways over the years, and that growth has been guided by strong leadership, shared values and a genuine commitment to do right by our people. I'm honored to be part of the leadership team as we continue to evolve and build for the future."

About WWEX Group

The WWEX Group family of brands, which includes Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, offers full-service logistics expertise to 130,000+ customers nationwide while helping move 70 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value across their supply chains.

In 2025, the company reported annual systemwide revenue of approximately $5 billion. Supported by a nationwide sales force spanning direct, franchise and agent channels — including more than 2,300 sales professionals that fuel our commercial engine — the company delivers expertise at scale. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs.

To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com

