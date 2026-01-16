WWEX Group Releases Annual, In-Depth State of Shipping and Logistics Report

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WWEX Group, the third-party logistics (3PL) provider behind Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, today announced the release of its 2026 State of Shipping and Logistics Report, an in-depth analysis of the forces reshaping freight, parcel and supply chains in the year ahead.

Built on real-world shipping data, market intelligence and insights from WWEX Group leaders across truckload, less than truckload, parcel, AI and carrier procurement, the report examines how shippers can navigate a volatile shipping environment defined by soft demand, regulatory risk, rising parcel costs and the acceleration of AI.

"Disruption isn't a passing phase in shipping and logistics. It's the constant," said Joel Clum, Chief Operating Officer of WWEX Group. "Our 2026 report gives shippers a clear, grounded view of what's shaping the market right now, from soft freight demand and policy uncertainty to the rapid acceleration of AI. Most importantly, it shows how shippers can use the right data, technology and 3PL partnerships to stay agile in an unpredictable year."

What are the trends defining shipping and logistics in 2026?

The 2026 report examines 13 critical shipping and logistics trends and delivers practical guidance to help shippers prepare for ongoing disruption. Highlights include:

The shipper-friendly freight market that's built on soft demand and excess capacity, but vulnerable to rapid change.





that's built on soft demand and excess capacity, but vulnerable to rapid change. The growing impact of logistics AI , including lifecycle automation from quote to settlement.





, including lifecycle automation from quote to settlement. Potential capacity tightening driven by non-domiciled CDL enforcement and ongoing carrier exits.





driven by non-domiciled CDL enforcement and ongoing carrier exits. Election-year uncertainty and how midterm policy shifts could affect regulations, labor and trade.





and how midterm policy shifts could affect regulations, labor and trade. Mexico's expanding logistics role , fueled by nearshoring, cross-border shipping growth and tariff pressure.





, fueled by nearshoring, cross-border shipping growth and tariff pressure. A new parcel cost equation , as carriers invest heavily in automation while rates and surcharges continue to rise.





, as carriers invest heavily in automation while rates and surcharges continue to rise. Tariff volatility and legal scrutiny , including what the Supreme Court review of Trump-era tariffs means for importers.





, including what the Supreme Court review of Trump-era tariffs means for importers. Supply chain resilience as a strategy, with shippers prioritizing diversification, visibility and stronger 3PL partnerships.

The report also revisits major 2025 trends — including cargo theft, labor shortages and freight class changes — to assess what has changed, what has persisted and what shippers must continue monitoring into 2026.

How can a 3PL help shippers navigate supply chain disruption?

As disruption becomes the norm, a 3PL plays a critical role in keeping supply chains moving. WWEX Group supports shippers with resilient carrier strategies, technology-enabled visibility and execution expertise that helps businesses manage volatility, control costs and respond confidently to shifting market conditions.

"What separates winners in this market is execution," Clum said. "Our role as a 3PL is to help shippers translate uncertainty into action — securing capacity, optimizing modes and using technology to manage costs and service while others are still reacting."

The 2026 State of Shipping and Logistics Report is available now to read and download at wwexgroup.com.

