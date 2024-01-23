WWEX Group Names Daniel Curling Chief Technology Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based WWEX Group, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider and parent company of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, announced it has appointed Daniel Curling as its new CTO to lead all aspects of the company's technology strategy and operations. He will play a key role in shaping the future growth of the company and driving technological advancements. With more than 25 years of experience, Curling is a seasoned technology professional, with extensive leadership in online travel, mobile device protection and SaaS solutions for healthcare.

Daniel Curling, CTO, WWEX Group

"Our entire business is enabled by technology. It helps our teams, our carriers and customers collaborate more effectively and make more intelligent decisions," Tom Madine, WWEX Group CEO, said. "Daniel has the experience to build upon our already-strong infrastructure and enable us to further enhance our position as a leader in the logistics industry."

Before joining WWEX Group, Curling had a proven track record of delivering scalable software for high-growth technology and digital businesses. He also has successful experience with full product development lifecycle processes including strategy, project planning, technical architecture, development, testing, cybersecurity and IT operations.

"I have many goals at WWEX Group. One of the most important is ensuring my team understands the work we are doing, the purpose behind it and why it matters," Curling said. "That's the difference between just completing a task and feeling empowered to make a difference at the company you work for and for the customers you serve."

Most recently, Curling was the CTO for Experian Health, a division of Experian. Experian Health provides data-driven insight and SaaS-based solutions to physicians and hospitals. There he led a team of 350 responsible for all technology teams including application development, cloud engineering, DevOps, quality assurance, site reliability engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, product owner, agility and portfolio management.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business analysis from Texas A&M University and also studied at the Darden Leadership for Extraordinary Performance Program at the University of Virginia.

"The key role of technology is to enable businesses to perform with a high level of efficiency," Curling said. "So as a technology leader, my team and I will step in and enable our entire organization and our customers to leverage technology to make their jobs easier."

Curling will replace Dolly Wagner-Wilkins who was named CTO in 2017 and led the company through unprecedented technology investments and post-acquisition integrations. While head of technology operations, Wagner-Wilkins led all aspects of the technical spectrum of the company including the technology roadmap, operations and product development of a suite of nimble, robust and market-leading customer-facing and internal solutions. That included stabilizing the company's current generation systems and building the team and roadmap which created WWEX Group's proprietary SpeedShip transportation management system.

WWEX Group has also announced that Scott Ball has been appointed CIO. In this position, Ball will be responsible for WWEX Group's technology infrastructure, operations, security and corporate applications. He has been with WWEX Group since 2018 and previously served as SVP, IT. Prior to joining WWEX Group, Ball was the CIO of Solera and has held various technology leadership roles at Sabre and Asurion. Scott started his career as an Armor Officer in the U.S. Army. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy and Master of Science degrees in management and mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About WWEX Group

The WWEX Group family of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 125,000+ customers across the country while helping move more than 48 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with 2023 annual systemwide revenue exceeding $4.02 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.

SOURCE WWEX Group