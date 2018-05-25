WWP worked closely with Congress, VA, the White House, and a small group of other veterans service organizations to negotiate the details of this historic bill. WWP is proud to have mobilized thousands of warriors to advocate on behalf of themselves. More than 10,000 wounded veterans signed a petition to advocate for the U.S. House of Representatives to pass the bill and generated over 5,000 letters to every U.S. senator in Congress requesting passage.

"The efforts of our warriors and partners are an incredible example of the power of community," said René Bardorf, WWP senior vice president of government and community relations. "This bill will impact the lives of millions of veterans and their families and will help ensure they receive the care they have earned and deserve."

WWP applauds House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman, Phil Roe (R-TN), and the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, especially the Chairman, Johnny Isakson (R-GA), and Ranking Member, Jon Tester (D-MT), for their tireless efforts to ensure our veterans have access to the best care possible.

This Memorial Day, WWP joins our nation in heartfelt remembrance of our fallen warriors and honors their sacrifice and that of their families.

WWP has been serving those who sacrificed for 15 years. The veterans charity meets warriors where they are in their recoveries – connecting, serving, and empowering them to live on their terms. Learn more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wwp-applauds-approval-of-va-improvement-bill-300655169.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

