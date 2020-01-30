WWPR Inducts 2020 Board of Directors, Marking its 40th Year
Strategic communications veteran and WOY Finalist KayAnn Schoeneman delivers keynote address
Jan 30, 2020, 16:38 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 40th anniversary year, Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR), announced today its 2020 Board of Directors. The 2020 Board is as follows:
- President: Sarah Beth Cloar, Edelman
- Vice President: Christina Francisco, ASHP
- Past President: Amanda Cate, American Society of Anesthesiologists
- Treasurer: Susan Matthews Apgood, News Generation, Inc.
- Secretary: Julie Malveaux, Communications Consultant
- Sponsorship/Partnership Chair: Avelyn Austin, REQ
- Content Co-Chair: Jennifer Dunn, Business Wire
- Content Co-Chair: Kasey Lum Condra, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Social Media Chair: Chelsea Echavarria, ICF Next
- Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chair: Lorelle Atkinson, Millennium Challenge Corporation
- Emerging Leaders Awards Co-Chair: Sarah Beccio, Indigecomms
- Membership Co-Chair: Stacy Fitzgerald-Redd, North American Insulation Manufacturers Association
- Membership Co-Chair: Stephanie Miceli, The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine
- Pro Bono Co-Chair: Zorie Valchev, Novartis
- Pro Bono Co-Chair: Elynsey Price, Pearson
- Professional Development Co-Chair: Stephanie Wight, The Reis Group
- Professional Development Co-Chair: K. Kim Atterbury, Recording Industry Association of America
- Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Jacqueline Wilson, Stratacomm
- Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Hillarie Turner, Van Eperen
Cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond, WWPR celebrates its 40th anniversary year in 2020. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking and the Board of Directors accomplishes this by leading the charge throughout all of its programming.
"The powerful connections and purposeful relationships made possible through WWPR over the years have been immeasurable," said Sarah Beth Cloar, 2020 WWPR President. "Each of the women who will serve on this year's Board bring such tremendous skill and commitment to the leadership and mentorship of women, which makes me excited to embark on 2020."
The board induction meeting featured a keynote address by KayAnn Schoeneman, Senior Vice President and practice Director of Curley Company's corporate and public affairs group, and 2019 WWPR Woman of the Year Finalist.
Throughout the year, WWPR will continue to host its annual professional development and networking events for female communicators at every stage of their careers, including two signature events: the Emerging Leader Awards and the Woman of the Year Awards.
Learn more about WWPR and upcoming events at www.wwpr.org
ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS
Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC.
For more information contact: Washington Women in Public Relations, info@wwpr.org
SOURCE Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR)
