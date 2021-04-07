Wyndham Adds New Private Island Beach Resort in the Caribbean With Second Conversion to its Trademark Collection in Belize

Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is designed for travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations, with each Trademark hotel maintaining its own unique attributes. The addition in Belize is the latest in the brand's fast growth trajectory around the world over the past four years, with approximately 115 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Belize, Mexico, Sint Maarten, Curacao, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium.

"We are on a strong growth trajectory for Trademark Collection by Wyndham and we look forward to continuing this momentum," said Scott LePage, President Americas, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "This growth is not only a testament to Trademark's value as a compelling brand, but also the value of the Wyndham brand recognition, which is so important in a time when travelers are looking to names and brands they trust for their future travels."

Turtle Island Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham offers eight beach houses and five pet-friendly villas with sweeping water views, as well as an infinity pool, spa, fitness center, beach bar, and signature Turtle Island Restaurant. With its location just offshore, Ambergris Caye is largely protected from the strong currents of the Caribbean by the stunning Belize Barrier Reef, the second largest barrier reef in the world, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Easily accessible from the mainland, the hotel offers a quick five-minute, complimentary boat transfer for guests from San Pedro Town.

The resort's villas offer two bedrooms with a full kitchen, terrace and a private pool ideal for enjoying sunset, while the beach houses feature one bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and a terrace with a thatched roof, offering the best sunrise views. Guests can enjoy complimentary kayak and paddleboard experiences right at the resort's beach, or world-class snorkeling and diving expeditions at the nearby Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Mexico Rocks. The hotel also features a turtle sanctuary lagoon where three turtles are being nurtured back to health.

Belize has seen significant recent hotel development growth. According to the latest numbers released by the Belizian Tourism Board (BTB), the revenue generated in the accommodation sector has increased year over year for 10 years until the global pandemic. Turtle Island Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham joins two additional Wyndham properties in Belize, Ramada by Wyndham Princess Belize City, and Costa Blu Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

"The resort is an idyllic private island escape with an incredible natural setting for outdoor exploration, relaxation and personal service. We are able to provide our guests a unique all-encompassing five star experience at our private island retreat," added Daniel Reigl, General Manager, Turtle Island Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

Wyndham hotels in Belize and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham's upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world - from landmark hotels in Germany and Switzerland to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. - boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travellers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Contacts:

Carolina D'Elio

Communications Director LATAMC

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

O (+54 11) 5217 – 5777

[email protected]

Scott Carman

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

+1 (973) 753-6590

[email protected]

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

