Wyndham and Lafayette Square Unlock New Financing Opportunities for Diverse Hotel Owners

Lafayette Square's investment strategy addresses a critical issue diverse hoteliers face when it comes to access to capital and is the latest component of Wyndham's BOLD (Black Owners and Lodging Developers) and Women Own the Room initiatives, which aim to bolster hotel ownership by Black and women entrepreneurs by addressing the unique challenges faced by each community. From networking and educational opportunities via the newly launched Accelerator Circle, to operational support and complimentary services to help maximize revenue, each program offers tailored solutions to help entrepreneurs on their path to hotel ownership. Together, BOLD and Women Own the Room have resulted in more than 100 hotel deals with Black and women hoteliers, of which more than 20 are now open.

"Inequities still exist within hospitality, especially when it comes to financing. Champions like Lafayette Square—who believe in our same mission—can help us bring greater representation to our industry. There are deserving, credible hoteliers that continue to face roadblocks, and we're committed to using our network to not only give the keys to hotel ownership to more diverse owners, but ultimately help give them the access to tools, resources and partners they need to succeed."

- Galen Barrett, VP, Strategic Franchise Initiatives, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Financing is an ongoing issue—particularly for diverse hotel owners— and there's a growing need to intervene. We believe in elevating entrepreneurs who have historically not had the backing to succeed. Tapping into Wyndham's network brings us and our resources to the epicenter of hospitality, helping make hotel ownership more attainable to qualified hoteliers."

- Abhay Patel, Managing Director, Lafayette Square

Advancing Hotel Ownership

Despite a background in real estate and experience owning a hotel in Memphis, BOLD member Dr. Amina James continued to face the same challenges she had previously with banks upon exploring her next venture in Lake Charles, La., including high rates and deals that did not provide enough capital to fund her business plan. As a result, Wyndham introduced Dr. James to Lafayette Square, resulting in her becoming the first Wyndham franchisee to receive financing from the firm.

Because of Wyndham's connection to Lafayette Square, Dr. James worked out a package solution facilitating the acquisition of her second hotel, which is now open as the Wyndham Lake Charles. With the financing, Dr. James plans to upgrade the property and streamline operations with a third-party management team.

"Because of Wyndham's support, the credibility they saw in me and their connection to Lafayette Square, I can now say I own two hotels. BOLD and Women Own the Room are actively changing hospitality by forging the path – and knocking down the barriers along the way – to make hotel ownership possible. That's a vision and a mission I'm proud to be part of."

- Amina James, Wyndham Franchisee and Member of BOLD by Wyndham

For more information on franchising opportunities with Wyndham, visit https://development.wyndhamhotels.com/. To learn more about BOLD by Wyndham, visit here. To learn more about Women Own the Room, visit here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

