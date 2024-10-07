Wyndham Debuts Accelerator Circle; Strengthens Community Connections for Diverse Hoteliers

From networking and education to operational support and complimentary services to help maximize revenue, BOLD and Women Own the Room offer tailored solutions to help break down the common barriers each group faces when pursuing hotel ownership. Together, BOLD and Women Own the Room have resulted in more than 90 hotel deals with Black and women hoteliers with more than 20 hotels that are now open. With Accelerator Circle, Wyndham leverages its position as the world's largest hotel franchisor to reinforce its commitment of bringing greater diversity to hospitality.

"Navigating hotel ownership isn't easy, with many owners facing the same challenges over and over. Wyndham's Accelerator Circle connects a dynamic community for Black and women entrepreneurs who haven't always had the support of our industry. It's a space for owners to exchange knowledge, learn from seasoned pros, and the expected result? A more diverse industry with a new wave of empowered, savvy owners."

- Galen Barrett, VP, Strategic Franchise Initiatives, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Accelerating Ownership Through Community

Created to help entrepreneurs from the time they consider hotel ownership all the way through opening a hotel, both BOLD and Women Own the Room put a key emphasis on fostering an interactive community that supports greater diversity in hospitality. With Accelerator Circle, Wyndham takes the focus to the next level by facilitating connection among its BOLD and Women Own the Room owners, allowing them to learn from shared experiences and grow together as an engaged community.

In line with its Owner First approach to franchising, Accelerator Circle sessions will focus on topics that come directly from franchisees, including securing financing, hotel renovations, development and operations, among others. Sessions will be led by industry professionals—spanning Wyndham team members, industry experts and owner peers—facilitating strategic, peer-to-peer discussions and providing insights focused on the real-time concerns owners face today.

Kicking off the series for Accelerator Circle this fall, WaterWalk CEO Mimi Oliver will lead a discussion focused on optimizing relationships with franchisors. During her tenure, Mimi has overseen the development, opening and operations for numerous hotels, raised more than $100 million in equity for the company, and most recently, joined forces with Wyndham as the Company's 25th brand, WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham. Along with being a trailblazer as a woman executive in the industry, she's witnessed the incredible success of her late grandfather, Jack DeBoer, the extended-stay pioneer who led the way for the segment. Future sessions will be hosted by other industry professionals with topics spanning fundraising, construction and renovation, creating an optimal staffing model and more.

"Hotel ownership is challenging, and I've seen firsthand how valuable it is to have a circle of supporters to help navigate those difficulties and drive success. I was drawn to Wyndham because of their dedication to increasing diversity in hospitality, and Accelerator Circle is one meaningful way I can give back to inspire future generations—especially those who might not see a clear path—to join our fantastic industry."

- Mimi Oliver, CEO, WaterWalk

To learn more about Accelerator Circle, see here. For more information on franchising opportunities with Wyndham, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com. To learn more about BOLD and Women Own the Room, visit www.womenowntheroombywyndham.com and www.BoldbyWyndham.com.

