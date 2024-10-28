Wyndham Expands Extended Stay Offerings, Teams with Reside to Introduce Wyndham Residences in the U.S.

The franchise agreements bring five residence-style hotels that are open or under development to the Wyndham brand—marking the debut of its Wyndham Residence® tier in the U.S.—with a focus on expanding its offerings across top 50 markets in the U.S. The model caters to guests looking for both long-term, home-away-from-home units as well as those looking for a homebase for a quicker getaway. For more than three decades, Reside has successfully managed and operated alternative accommodations and multi-family units with a key focus on furnished corporate housing. Today, through its partnerships, the company boasts a presence in 60 countries around the world.

What's more, this partnership builds on Wyndham's foothold in the extended-stay segment, complementing its existing offerings across segments with ECHO Suites® Extended Stay by Wyndham, Hawthorn® Extended Stay by Wyndham and WaterWalk Extended StaySM by Wyndham. With the addition of Wyndham Residence® properties in the U.S., the Company reinforces its commitment to providing hotel opportunities for every owner and guest across segments.

"Reside has a proven track record as one of the most successful names in corporate housing. Whether you need a comfortable place to live for a prolonged time, or you simply need more space while traveling with a larger group, Reside's model expands our extended-stay offerings, delivering premium, professionally managed accommodations in locations we know guests want to visit. By tapping into Wyndham's distribution network, we help unlock new demand generators that can help scale their business to the next level."

- Amit Sripathi, Chief Development Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Convenient Comfort in Urban Destinations

Several Wyndham Residences are already established in other parts of the world, including the United Arab Emirates, Greece and more, offering the comfort and convenience of home for business travelers and tourists alike. Through Reside, Wyndham Residences will bring guests to some of the country's most iconic urban destinations, such as Seattle's waterfront neighborhoods, the arts district of downtown Houston and the country's historic capitol, Washington D.C.

Open locations include:

Reside Seattle Downtown, a Wyndham Residence : Settle into Seattle in the heart of one of the city's most iconic waterfront neighborhoods with easy access to Pike Place Market, T-Mobile Park, Lumen Field and the Space Needle. The contemporary 55-room residence-style hotel is perfect for extended-stays and weekend getaways alike, offering a gym, free WiFi, on-site laundry and housekeeping for stays over five nights.

: Settle into in the heart of one of the city's most iconic waterfront neighborhoods with easy access to Pike Place Market, T-Mobile Park, Lumen Field and the Space Needle. The contemporary 55-room residence-style hotel is perfect for extended-stays and weekend getaways alike, offering a gym, free WiFi, on-site laundry and housekeeping for stays over five nights. Reside Houston Downtown, a Wyndham Residence: Set in the center of downtown Houston near the Theater District, Houston Symphony Orchestra and Jones Hall , the 79-room residence-style hotel unlocks endless adventures in H-town. The former auto showroom creatively adapts the space into a modern sanctuary with nods to its industrial past with original hardwood and factory windows. Guests can enjoy a 24-hour gym, fully equipped kitchens and in unit laundry.

Future locations include:

New Orleans : The 22-room residence-style hotel is located in the historic Bywater neighborhood known for its majestic magnolia trees and vibrant music scene, just about a mile away from the French Quarter. In addition to offering guests full kitchens and washers and dryers in unit, the hotel will have a restaurant showcasing the beloved flavors of New Orleans , an art gallery and coffee and wine bars for guests to enjoy.

: The 22-room residence-style hotel is located in the historic Bywater neighborhood known for its majestic magnolia trees and vibrant music scene, just about a mile away from the French Quarter. In addition to offering guests full kitchens and washers and dryers in unit, the hotel will have a restaurant showcasing the beloved flavors of , an art gallery and coffee and wine bars for guests to enjoy. Washington D.C. : Located steps from Barracks Row in DC's Navy Yard, the 81-room residence-style hotel connects two buildings into one memorable stay. Guests will enjoy modern amenities like in-room chef-ready kitchens with stainless steel appliances, reliable Wi-Fi and in-unit laundry. For those looking to explore, guests will also be able to take in the historic charm and dynamic food scene in the surrounding area.

: Located steps from Barracks Row in DC's Navy Yard, the 81-room residence-style hotel connects two buildings into one memorable stay. Guests will enjoy modern amenities like in-room chef-ready kitchens with stainless steel appliances, reliable Wi-Fi and in-unit laundry. For those looking to explore, guests will also be able to take in the historic charm and dynamic food scene in the surrounding area. Washington D.C. : Set in DC's NOMA neighborhood near downtown and Union Market, the 67-room residence-style hotel will offer an upscale, modern home away from home. With a sleek design, spaces will include in-room chef-ready kitchens, fast Wi-Fi and 24/7 gym access. Its location will also provide easy access to historic landmarks, museums and can't miss dining experiences for foodies coming to town.

"We've been in this business for decades, providing quality and comfort to people looking for a reliable homebase. By partnering with Wyndham, we unlock access to its expansive distribution channels—including its network of approximately 112 million enrolled loyalty members—and join forces in delivering the memorable experiences in iconic cities today's extended-stay guests are craving."

- Lee Curtis, Founder & CEO, Reside

About Reside

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Reside is the leading provider of professionally operated and managed global alternative accommodations with a portfolio of premier hospitality and technology brands. Reside's mission is to present a new way to stay; offering a curated experience to guests no matter the destination or duration of their stay. Reside operates in over 60 countries across the globe, providing a diversified selection of options to satisfy the growing consumer demand for dependable, high-quality housing solutions for business or leisure travel. To learn more visit www.staywithreside.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

