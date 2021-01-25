Wyndham Expands in Gujarat with the Opening of the Wyndham Ahmedabad

Serving as tranquil urban retreat, the hotel offers 65,000 square feet of meeting space spread across 34 state-of-the-art meeting rooms able to accompany up to 3,500 attendees along with its indoor and outdoor pools, spa, salon and movie theatre — all with easy access to the shopping and business hubs of Gujarat state's largest city and commercial capital. The Wyndham Ahmedabad joins the Ramada®, Hawthorn Suites® and Ramada Encore brands in Gujarat upon the heels of the recent debut of the Hawthorn Suites® by Wyndham brand in Dwarka.

"The Wyndham brand is recognized around the world for providing an upscale experience and our latest addition in Ahmedabad perfectly complements our strong brand portfolio in India, increasing our presence to over 4,000 hotel rooms now open and operating," said Nikhil Sharma, regional director Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our teams have executed 18 new franchise agreements in India and have helped our owners break ground on the construction of 11 of these hotels which are expected to open over the next two years, in addition to helping independent owners convert their hotels to the world's best known brands on the industry's leading distribution and loyalty platform."

Wyndham Ahmedabad Shela offers refined amenities and elevated service. The property provides easy access to various attractions such as the Jama Masjid Mosque and Kankaria Lake, as well as major transport links including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad Junction Railway Station and the SG Highway.

Wyndham's growing presence in India was recently recognized by the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards, as one of the leading hospitality development companies for India. Several Wyndham-branded properties were also awarded for achievements in their individual categories, highlighting the company's excellence and drive.

All Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties in India and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards program with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

