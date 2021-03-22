Wyndham Expands Trademark Collection Brand in Europe with Stylish Hotel in Central Brussels

Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is designed for travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations, with each Trademark hotel maintaining its own unique attributes. The addition in Belgium is the latest in the brand's fast growth trajectory around the world over the past four years, with 113 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Belize, Mexico, Sint Maarten, Curacao, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and now Belgium.

The brand is set to continue its international growth with properties slated to open in Budapest, San Francisco, as well as an additional property in Belize later this year.

Christian Michel, Vice President for Development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said: "This new opening marks an exciting step in expanding our Trademark Collection by Wyndham portfolio in Europe and around the world. Our Trademark brand is an important part of our conversion strategy. It brings our powerful scale and world-class capabilities to independent hoteliers seeking the competitive advantage of a global hospitality company. Its growth is testament to the unparalleled value of Wyndham's recognition, which has become incredibly important at a time when travellers are looking for brands they know and trust as they prepare to travel again."

Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is situated in one of the city's most popular areas, metres away from the trendy shopping district of Avenue Louise, and within walking distance of many iconic attractions including the historic Grand-Place, the Horta Museum, as well as the famous Manneken Pis statue. The local area offers guests bars, restaurants and traditional bistros, all within walking distance from the hotel.

Featuring classic décor, the hotel boasts 78 spacious and soundproofed guest rooms, the cosy Louise Bar serving breakfast and snacks throughout the day, a patio, as well an English-style lounge with fireplace. The property's rooftop features a new business centre, ideal for executive meetings and special events. The hotel offers guests a perfect balance between comfort and local charm and is situated just 12km from Brussels Airport, a 20-minute walk from the Eurostar international train terminal, and within easy reach of public transportation. It also offers private parking space.

Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is managed by multi-market hotel management company HCI. The opening in Brussels marks Wyndham's fourth project with HCI in less than a year, following the recent openings of three Ramada by Wyndham properties in Spain.

Sebastian Lodder, CEO of HCI added: "The Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a hugely attractive concept where no two hotels are the same. We are thrilled to be working with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on our fourth hotel under one of their brands and to leave our own unique mark on this fast-growing soft brand. We are looking forward to leveraging Wyndham's scale, array of services and world class loyalty program and welcoming guests from around the world to Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels."

Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is the latest addition to Wyndham's portfolio in Belgium including Dolce by Wyndham La Hulpe, Brussels, Ramada by Wyndham Brussels Woluwe, as well as TRYP by Wyndham Antwerp.

Wyndham hotels in Belgium and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham's upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world - from landmark hotels in Germany and Switzerland to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. - boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is the first soft-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travellers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Hotel Collection International

Hotel Collection International is a pioneer company devoted to multi-brand hotel management in Europe, Russia, CIS and Africa. Having worked with hotels in countries such as Spain, Portugal, Belgium, France, Netherlands Georgia, Nigeria, Russia, Slovenia, Azerbaijan or Morocco, HCI is a true international hotel management company, having the ability to adapt to different regions and cultures. We're committed to making a positive difference in the hospitality industry and the local community in which our hotels are located.

About Atom Hoteles

Incorporated by Bankinter and GMA Captial in January 2018, Atom Hoteles is the first real estate investment trust in the Spanish hotel investment market specialising in the hotel sector and are the second largest hotel owner in Spain. Atom Hoteles focuses on the acquisition, management and development of real estate assets for lease in the hotel industry. Atom Hoteles portfolio totals 28 hotels, 6,626 rooms with an asset value of more than €700 million.

