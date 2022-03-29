Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Opening of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Santa Cruz

This custom designed, new construction La Quinta hotel features 60 guestrooms and suites and is centrally located equal distance from the renowned Santa Cruz beach and boardwalk, as well as the restaurants and shops of downtown Santa Cruz. Hotel guests can enjoy stunning ocean views from their rooms and unwind in the hotel's outdoor pool or relax on the terrace deck. Located along Highway 1 between San Francisco and Monterey, Santa Cruz features more than 14 state parks and beaches, offering world-class surfing, biking, and hiking.

"This opening marks a milestone moment for my family," said Kiran Patel, owner of La Quinta Santa Cruz. "My father bought an older hotel on this property back in the 1970s, and now we're thrilled to partner with Wyndham to unveil a beautiful new construction hotel to welcome guests to soak in the California sunshine in this very special destination."

La Quinta by Wyndham is a leading hospitality brand that provides comfortable guestrooms, contemporary design, thoughtful amenities, and its signature Here for You® service. Guests can keep connected with free WiFi and a business center, sneak in a workout at the gym, indulge in a free Bright Side Breakfast®, and enjoy the convenience of mini-refrigerators, microwaves, coffee/tea makers, and more in their rooms.

"We're seeing great momentum in new construction and incredible interest in the La Quinta brand from developers like Mr. Patel," said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham's president of La Quinta and head of architecture, design, and construction. "Business and leisure travelers visiting beautiful Santa Cruz now have an exciting new option for a comfortable stay near the coastline."

Interested developers can visit Wyndham's development website, or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at [email protected] for more information.

About La Quinta

With over 920 destinations around the world, the upper-midscale La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every travelers' journey. The brand offers thoughtful amenities, friendly service and consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side. For more information, visit http://www.lq.com/. Like and follow LQ on Facebook and YouTube .

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 810,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 92 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

