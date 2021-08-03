Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Over $40 Million of Committed Investment into Microtel by Wyndham and La Quinta by Wyndham Brands

The Microtel Lift Incentive Program supports Microtel by Wyndham owners based in the U.S. by offering forgivable note funding of up to $2,000 per room from Wyndham to supplement franchisees' investment in hotel renovations that reflect elements of the brand's new design-forward Moda prototype, which is the first of its kind in the economy select service segment.

Centered on smart, modern design – and with the understanding that cleanliness and efficiency are of increasing importance to travelers – Moda elevates the award-winning Microtel by Wyndham brand. The thoughtful design approach complements existing Microtel hotels and allows hotel owners to optimize operational efficiencies, drive greater returns, and adapt the design to best suit market and customer needs.

"Wyndham Hotels & Resorts remains strongly committed to helping owners improve the quality and performance of their hotels, increase their guests' satisfaction, and best position their business for ultimate success," said Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "We know renovation projects play a critical role in that journey, as proven by the success our owners have seen from other brand renovation programs over the last several years, including the highly successful LQUp and Super 8 Innov8te Programs. This significant investment will help accelerate the adoption of new design standards for Microtel by Wyndham and bring important elements of Microtel's Moda design to more destinations, reaching more everyday travelers."

Microtel's Lift Incentive Program follows in the footsteps of La Quinta's successful LQUp Incentive Program, launched in 2020 that facilitates comprehensive upgrades to the hotel exterior, signage, public spaces, guestrooms, fitness center, breakfast offering and more. All renovations reflect La Quinta's highly-sought after Del Sol design, which was created with the objective to maximize revenue-per-sq.-ft. while maintaining a competitive cost per key, and features a fresh, stylish and innovative design to provide guests with comfort and convenience while enabling productivity.

Through the LQUp Incentive Program, qualified La Quinta by Wyndham franchisees in the U.S. have received forgivable note funding of $2,000 per room to supplement their investment in hotel renovations. More than 80 properties have already completed renovations as part of this program, including properties in Dallas and Odessa, Texas; Salem, Ore.; St. Petersburg and Tampa, Fla.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Clovis, N.M.; and Las Vegas, Nev. Hotels that have completed an LQUp renovation have, on average, seen increases in RevPAR since completing their renovations. In addition to the sites that have completed LQUp renovations, more than 100 hotels are currently undergoing renovations under the program.

Dedicated to guest service and satisfaction, La Quinta by Wyndham offers an elevated stay in a contemporary setting and is a top provider of select-service lodging with accommodations that appeal to both business and leisure travelers. With thoughtful amenities and friendly service, this brand consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side. The brand's performance remains strong, gaining 490 basis points of RevPAR Index in 2020 against its competitive set, according to STR data.

Wyndham's size and global footprint offer unique, comprehensive, and operating advantages for owners, including a diverse portfolio of brands, reduced distribution costs, and strategic development and sourcing. These programs deepen Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' commitment to offering its franchisees continuous support and dependability.

Interested developers can visit Wyndham's development website or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at [email protected].

About Microtel by Wyndham

Microtel® by Wyndham is an award-winning chain of more than 340 economy hotels located throughout North America, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Consistently over-delivering on both guest and owner expectations, Microtel is the only all new-construction hotel in the economy segment. Ranked best-in-class by organizations like The Harris Poll®, Microtel's rich award-recognized heritage is backed by 16 J.D. Power honors – the most of any hotel brand in the economy segment. Microtel prides itself on being an innovator, offering a midscale experience at an economy price with an array of complimentary amenities including free Wi-Fi and continental breakfast. Other amenities available at most hotels include meeting and fitness centers, swimming pools and the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program. Travelers can join the program for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With nearly 940 destinations around the world, the upper-midscale La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every travelers' journey. The brand offers thoughtful amenities, friendly service and consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side. For more information, visit http://www.lq.com/ . Like and follow LQ on Facebook and YouTube . If you are interested in developing a hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com .

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Contact:

Scott Carman

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

+1 (973) 753-6590

[email protected]

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

