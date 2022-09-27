Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Wyndham Alltra Resort: Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit

Continued expansion of the Wyndham Alltra brand offers everyday travelers more all-inclusive experiences across Mexico

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 95+ countries, welcomes the Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit to its new, all-inclusive Wyndham Alltra brand. This comes on the heels of the brand's debut with Wyndham Alltra Cancun and Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, and further expands the upper midscale all-inclusive resort experience across Mexico. Wyndham Alltra is the Company's first brand dedicated to the fast-growing all-inclusive segment, and this resort addition continues the strategic alliance between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Alltra makes it easier for the everyday traveler to find truly outstanding all-inclusive hotel experiences Tweet this The new Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico is the brand’s third resort and offers a wide variety of dining options and activities for guests. introducing Wyndham Alltra "All-Inclusive Travel for All" (PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit is located in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, nestled along Mexico's stunning Pacific coastline and lush tropical jungles at the foot of the soaring Sierra Madres. Nuevo Vallarta sits on Banderas Bay, an area well regarded for its golf courses, marina and long, sandy beach. This 229-room family-friendly all-inclusive resort helps families create unforgettable vacation memories and offers amenities including three pools, a 10,000 square foot spa, 12 restaurants and bars, a Camp Alltra kids club and daily beachfront fitness classes. Spacious suites serve as a home base for the whole family to relish in relaxation and create their dream experience from an extensive selection of activities such as daily group sports, a bike tour of Nuevo Vallarta, chef tastings, scuba diving and deep-sea fishing excursions, and nightly entertainment including theme nights and spectacular shows.

Currently, the resort is offering a special rate to celebrate its grand opening. Book a Junior Suite Tropical View at $179 per person per night for travel between October 10, 2022 and December 18, 2023. For more information or to make a reservation visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-alltra/nuevo-vallarta-mexico/wyndham-alltra-riviera-nayarit-all-inclusive-resort/overview.

"As the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham offers experiences to make travel possible for all," said Gustavo Viescas, Senior Vice President, Latin America and Caribbean Region, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Wyndham Alltra is an exceptional addition to our collection of brands, and we've seen great success working with Playa Hotels & Resorts to curate a stress-free and fun-filled premium travel experience at an affordable price point. We look forward to welcoming guests to this Mexican location."

The name "Alltra" is born from the brand promise of "All-Inclusive Travel for All," keeping with Wyndham's mission of delivering exceptional experiences to the everyday traveler. Wyndham Alltra extends an all-inclusive resort experience that is distinct to the upper-midscale segment, offering upscale food and beverage, services, amenities and activities with an expressive local flavor at an exceptional value.

"Our Wyndham partnership has proven to be very successful," said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. "The Wyndham Alltra Brand is well suited for the Puerto Vallarta destination, and with this third location we look forward to welcoming more families and giving them the opportunity to create unmatched memories to last a lifetime. It is a pleasure to be a part of an alliance that brings families and friends together."

Wyndham Alltra is designed to make it easier for the everyday traveler to find truly outstanding all-inclusive hotel experiences outside of the segment's typical upscale and luxury options. This provides an opportunity for hotel developers, owners, and investors to welcome new guests to all-inclusive hotels with unmatched support from Wyndham. The brand invites hoteliers to take advantage of Wyndham's scale, distribution, services and loyalty program through this new all-inclusive brand.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com .

About Wyndham Alltra

Wyndham Alltra is All-Inclusive, All for you. The ultimate carefree vacation awaits with everything you've been daydreaming of all in one place. From exciting eats and refreshing cocktails to live entertainment and non-stop activities, picture-perfect beaches to inviting pools, we've got something for everyone. It's the moment you've been waiting for. Put on your out of office. Take off to Wyndham Alltra. Book your next stay at www.wyndhamalltra.com or visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com to learn more about all-inclusive development opportunities.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across 95+ countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

