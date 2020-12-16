Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Completes Rollout of Mobile Check-in and Checkout to Nearly 6,000 Hotels in North America

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries, today announced it has completed the rollout of mobile check-in and checkout to nearly 6,000 economy and midscale hotels in North America.

The major milestone, which comes just months after Wyndham first announced the initiative, makes Wyndham the first major hotel company to offer mobile check-in and checkout at scale across the economy and midscale segments.

"This is a pivotal moment for Wyndham and our re-imagined mobile app, which arrived at a critical time amid the pandemic," said Jessica Davidson, senior vice president, Digital, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Today's travelers expect streamlined, low-contact experiences and are seeking established brands that can deliver. With this app, we're giving our guests yet another reason to book direct with Wyndham."

Wyndham first announced its new mobile app in late September and has seen sizable growth in downloads and engagement since launch. Ratings have also increased to 4.6 out of 5 in the Apple App store and 4.7 out of 5 in the Google Play store. In addition to mobile check-in and checkout, the app offers innovative in-stay features, best-in-class design, personalized experiences, Wyndham Rewards® account management, gamification and more. Users can also take advantage of unique features like Lightning Book®, which makes it easy to book the nearest Wyndham hotel for the night in as a few as three taps.

Wyndham's new mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Combined with the recent launch of a new customer data platform, the app builds upon the foundation of a broader, multi-year digital transformation at Wyndham, which in recent months has enabled the Company to quickly stand up new tools and offerings to help drive more business to its franchisees—particularly from everyday business travelers, such as construction workers, utility workers, truckers and more. To learn more about the mobile app, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/app.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,000 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has 85 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com . You've earned this.®

