Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Debuts Award-Winning Microtel by Wyndham Brand in China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries, today announced the arrival of its award-winning Microtel® by Wyndham brand in China with the opening of the 192-room Microtel by Wyndham Guiyang.

Located in the heart of Guiyang, in Southwest China's Guizhou province, the opening marks a key milestone for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as it continues to aggressively expand its presence across China, introducing new brands and hotels to key primary and secondary markets. Wyndham is the largest international hotel franchisor in China, with a portfolio of more than 1,500 hotels across 11 brands in the region, including recent additions under Wingate® by Wyndham and TRYP® by Wyndham, which entered the region in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

"Since 2015, Wyndham has successfully introduced four new brands to the China market," said Leo Liu, president and managing director of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in Greater China. "With inbound and domestic tourism in China rising year over year, this creates tremendous opportunity for brands like Microtel, which is purpose-built for the needs of today's modern travelers, particularly millennials, with stylish rooms and efficient, tech-centric amenities."

Brilliantly Efficient and Built for the Modern Traveler

Microtel is a trailblazer in efficiency, all-new construction and award-winning service, focused on delivering long-term value and quality for today's hotel guests and owners. In China, Microtel depicts a neo-futurism design concept, which is characterized by contemporary architecture, novel shape, clean-cut lines and a minimalist interior.

Specific for the market and lifestyle traveler in China, and to align with Wyndham's strategy in the country, Microtel by Wyndham Guiyang takes the brand's modern efficiencies and minimalist look to the next level by incorporating a new, streamlined design, including a neutral color palette of black, white, grey and beige. Because of this, and to expand in a faster pace in line with demand in the region, Microtel in China will be a select-service lifestyle brand, where functionality doesn't compromise style.

Microtel by Wyndham Guiyang

The newly-built, 192-room Microtel by Wyndham Guiyang is situated in building 4 of the International Finance Center in the Guanshanhu District. The 21-floor hotel is in in the heart of Guiyang's core financial district, and only a 10-minute walk from the Ecological Conference Center and five-minute walk from the nearby metro station. Offering sweeping city views, it is the first intelligent hotel in Guiyang thanks to in-room voice automation, which allows guests to control lighting, temperature and the television, and check weather conditions and traffic patterns by speaking to a small, table top device. Further, a self-check-in and check-out kiosk is available for an accelerated arrival and exit experience. The kiosk supports fast electronic payment through scanning a QR code, so guests can spend more time enjoying other amenities and exploring sites around Guiyang.

In addition to one all-day dining restaurant, the hotel will feature two meeting facilities that cater to 50 and 100 guests, respectively. Additionally, complimentary laundry and free access to the gym are available for every staying guest.

Wyndham already has plans to continue expanding Microtel's footprint across Greater China, as two more Microtel hotels have been signed and are scheduled to open later this year. This includes a new Microtel in Hangzhou, which will incorporate in-room technology from Xiaomi Youpin, a top electronics company in China. Microtel will leverage its collaboration with Xiaomi Youpin in an effort to further explore hotel automation and artificial intelligence functions.

All Microtel by Wyndham hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning loyalty program of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, offering members access to more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

About Microtel by Wyndham

Microtel by Wyndham is an award-winning chain of more than 340 economy hotels located throughout North America, Mexico, the Philippines and China. Consistently over-delivering on both guest and owner expectations, Microtel is North America's only all new-construction hotel in the economy segment. Ranked best-in-class by organizations like The Harris Poll®," Microtel's rich award-recognized heritage is backed by 16 J.D. Power top honors – the most of any hotel brand in the economy segment. Microtel prides itself on being an innovator, offering an elevated experience with an array of complimentary amenities including free Wi-Fi and continental breakfast. Other amenities available at most hotels include meeting and fitness centers, swimming pools and the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program. Travelers can join the program for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers News Source: Wyndham Hotels and Resorts over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

