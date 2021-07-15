Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Introduces the La Quinta Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown/Stadium, Opening Achieves La Quinta by Wyndham's 125th New Construction Del Sol Prototype

La Quinta's Del Sol prototype was created with the objective to maximize revenue-per-sq.-ft. while maintaining a competitive cost per key. It features a fresh, stylish and innovative design, providing guests with comfort and convenience while enabling productivity, making it appealing to both business and leisure travelers. La Quinta has continued to garner the interest of developers due to its strong performance of gaining 490 basis points of RevPAR Index in 2020 against its competitive set, according to STR data. Dedicated to guest service and satisfaction, La Quinta by Wyndham offers an elevated stay in a contemporary setting. With thoughtful amenities and friendly service, this brand consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side.

Located along the East Bank of Nashville's Cumberland River, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Nashville Downtown/Stadium debuts 205 spacious guest rooms outfitted with amenities to relax and recharge, more than 2,000 square feet of event space, an on-site restaurant and bar, a business center to stay connected, a fitness center to squeeze in a workout while on the road, and a welcoming heated indoor pool. The hotel also offers amenities ranging from laundry facilities and dry cleaning service to Bright Side Breakfast®. With modern, locally inspired design elements, including an expansive hand-tiled mosaic reflective of the city's music scene behind the front desk, the heartbeat of Nashville is evident throughout the hotel.

"We are delighted to bring La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham's Del Sol prototype to the bustling city of Nashville," said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham's president of La Quinta and head of architecture, design, and construction. "Timed with the return of the summer travel season, we are excited to expand the brand's portfolio and welcome visitors to this very special southern city."

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Nashville Downtown/Stadium is located nine miles from Nashville International Airport, across the street from Nissan Stadium, home to the Tennessee Titans, and minutes from the excitement of Broadway. Visitors can immerse themselves in music history with a visit to the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium, see Elvis' Cadillac and additional iconic memorabilia at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, or catch a Predators game at Bridgestone Arena. Centennial Park is nearby and home to a full-scale replica of the Parthenon, as is the stunning 55-acre botanical garden at Cheekwood. Business travelers can expect to be conveniently located near companies like Amazon, Bridgestone, and iHeartRadio.

"I'm so happy to join Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and to bring the company's hospitality and new La Quinta design to Nashville," said Ray Dayal, Owner of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Nashville Downtown/Stadium. "The support that the company has for its franchisees is unmatched, and I am looking forward to the further opportunities that this new relationship offers."

With a focus on new construction and high-quality conversions, La Quinta redefines the upper midscale category and is a top provider of select-service lodging with excellent accommodations that appeal to both business and leisure travelers in the midscale segment. Interested developers can visit Wyndham's development website or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at [email protected].

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With nearly 940 destinations around the world, the upper-midscale La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every travelers' journey. The brand offers thoughtful amenities, friendly service and consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side. For more information, visit http://www.lq.com/ . Like and follow LQ on Facebook and YouTube . If you are interested in developing a hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com .

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 87 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

