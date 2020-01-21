Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

"At Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to creating an inclusive work culture where all of our team members can thrive," says Mary Falvey, chief administrative officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "This recognition highlights our dedication to recruiting and retaining a workforce that reflects the diversity of our guests, owners and communities around the world."

Recognizing that embracing inclusivity is good business, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts appeals to diverse consumers, cultivating welcoming environments in its hotels, in addition to supporting its team members.

"Our recognition as a Best Place to Work shows that we continue to do the right thing in ensuring the environment we're cultivating is in the spirit of hospitality," said Patricia Lee, executive vice president of Global Learning & Development and chief social responsibility officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "For years, Wyndham has been an employer of choice among the LGBTQ community, and one that encourages team members to bring their whole selves to work."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is among 1,059 businesses rated in this year's report. HRC uses criteria based on employee benefits, diversity training, employee recruiting, and community engagement to determine CEI scores.

Wyndham's commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community is reflected both inside and outside of the company:

In 2019, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts joined the HRC Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of leading U.S. employers that support the Equality Act.

Wyndham offers a range of diversity and inclusion resources for team members and senior leadership, including an executive Social Responsibility Council and Pride, an affinity business group.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also partners with leading organizations including HRC, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association.

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with over 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 822,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 79 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

