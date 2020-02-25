Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Named for Second Consecutive Year as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

"Our ethics and values-driven culture guide how we serve our guests, partners, communities and each other every day," said Paul Cash, general counsel and chief compliance officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Wyndham's core values of integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring and fun are reflected in our compliance, social responsibility and sustainability programs, helping us to make smart and ethical decisions, which contribute to the bottom line."

The World's Most Ethical Companies designation recognizes those companies which align principle with action, work tirelessly to make trust part of their corporate DNA, and in doing so, shape future industry standards by introducing tomorrow's best practices today.

"Our ethical business practices foster great experiences and brand loyalty for our guests and for Wyndham Rewards members, as well as our Wyndham Hotels & Resorts team members," added Samantha Vaughan, group vice president, corporate compliance and chief privacy officer.

Maintaining a strong focus on ethical practices is part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' robust social responsibility commitment. Some of the Company's activities and accomplishments include:

Creating a diverse and inclusive place to work and do business through its values-driven culture of ethics and integrity;

Working to protect human rights by providing team members, hotel owners and franchisees training and awareness tools to identify human trafficking in partnership with Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST), Polaris Project and ECPAT- USA ; and

; and Implementing the Wyndham Green Certification Program, a progressive five-level property certification program focusing on sets of actions addressing energy, water and operational efficiencies as well as other industry best practices.

The World's Most Ethical Company assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework which offers a quantitative way to assess a company's performance in an objective, consistent and standardized way. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies, rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics. Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35%), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20%), culture of ethics (20%), governance (15%) and leadership and reputation (10%).

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 831,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with approximately 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 81 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

