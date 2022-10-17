Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Once Again Named a Best Place to Work by Newsweek, Forbes and NJBIZ

World's largest hotel franchising company celebrated for inclusive culture and commitment to flexibility

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across more than 95 countries, has once again been recognized as a best place to work, receiving in the last two weeks multiple awards and accolades including: being named one of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek, one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes and one of New Jersey's Best Places to Work by NJBIZ.

"Creating an inclusive culture where people feel valued and empowered to do their best work is fundamental to who we are at Wyndham," said Monica Melancon, chief human resource officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our team members are the heart and soul of our organization, which is why every day, we strive to be an organization they're proud and excited to be a part of. That means promoting flexibility while living our core values of integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring and fun. For us, it's a proven recipe for success, helping attract and retain top talent while allowing Wyndham to differentiate itself competitively."

Supporting thousands of franchisees and a growing global portfolio of 23 hotel brands—think household names like Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn and Super 8—Wyndham team members are a widespread group of individuals with diverse interests and backgrounds who all come together to further one of the world's most prominent hotel organizations.

In addition to comprehensive benefits, Wyndham team members are given one day of paid time-off yearly to volunteer in their communities, and have access to continuing education programs, professional development courses and several affinity business groups. The company also offers special recognition programs, virtual learning hours, celebrations, team member discounts and flexible work arrangements, enabling team members to the do their best work in the place that works best for them and the company.

This marks the second consecutive year that Wyndham was named to Newsweek's list of 100 Most Loved Workplaces and the third consecutive year of being named one of New Jersey's Best Places to Work by NJBIZ. Earlier this year, the Company was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes and last year, named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies.

To learn more about at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, or to apply for an open role at one of its offices around the globe, visit www.careers.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resort

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

