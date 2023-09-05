Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Surpasses 100 Open Hotels in Türkiye

Key openings solidify Wyndham's position as Türkiye's largest international hotel company with plans for further expansion in 2023.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning more than 95 countries, is further strengthening its position in Türkiye reaching approximately 105 open and operating hotels and a development pipeline of approximately 20 additional properties. The latest openings are part of Wyndham's continued expansion plan in Türkiye, where the company is the largest international hotel group by number of properties.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has surpassed 100 open hotels in Türkiye, expanding its footing as the largest international hotel company in the country. Above, a guest room at Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt, one of the recent additions in the country.

Wyndham celebrated its 100th hotel milestone with the addition of the 176-room new construction Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt, followed by the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Karapinar in Central Anatolia; Istanbul New Airport Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham; and the upscale Wyndham Afyonkarahisar Thermal & Spa, amongst other new hotels. Wyndham's portfolio in Türkiye, its fifth largest market globally by hotel count, now includes hotels in more than 45 cities and sought-after destinations across the country, ranging from economy to upper-upscale accommodation options. In 2022, Türkiye received over 51 million inbound visitors and is targeting 60 million travellers in 2023. The country remains a leading performer amongst European markets with strong occupancy rates driven by both domestic and international demand.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "From culture-rich destinations to beautiful coastlines and buzzing cities, Türkiye has something to offer to every type of traveller. Surpassing the 100th hotel mark in the year the Republic of Türkiye celebrates its 100th anniversary makes this milestone even more special. Together with our talented team based in Istanbul, we remain committed to expanding our offerings and look forward to building on our success with our trusted hotel partners in one of the world's most exciting destinations."

Wyndham continues delivering on its mission of making hotel travel possible for all, recently opening several new hotels across Türkiye. Some highlights include:

Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt – The new-construction hotel offers modern interiors and convenient amenities, including an on-site restaurant, an outdoor pool and a wellness area. It is close to well-known shopping malls, the Tuyap Fair convention and congress center and the CNR Expo. It offers 176 rooms and 120 square meters of event space.

The new-construction hotel offers modern interiors and convenient amenities, including an on-site restaurant, an outdoor pool and a wellness area. It is close to well-known shopping malls, the Tuyap Fair convention and congress center and the CNR Expo. It offers 176 rooms and 120 square meters of event space. Ramada by Wyndham Karapinar – With 118 guest rooms, a roof-top restaurant and a spa, the hotel is situated near the town center and the popular Meke and Acigol volcanic lakes. Guests can easily reach the underground city of Oymali, one of the world's oldest villages Çatalhöyük or the Sufi pilgrimage site of Konya.

With 118 guest rooms, a roof-top restaurant and a spa, the hotel is situated near the town center and the popular Meke and Acigol volcanic lakes. Guests can easily reach the underground city of Oymali, one of the world's oldest villages Çatalhöyük or the Sufi pilgrimage site of Konya. Istanbul New Airport Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham – Wyndham's first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in the country features 68 rooms and suites, stylish interiors and a modern spa. The new construction hotel is located in the fast-growing Arnavutkoy district, 12 km from Istanbul Airport and with easy access to the Mall of Istanbul and the Vialand Theme Park.

– Wyndham's first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in the country features 68 rooms and suites, stylish interiors and a modern spa. The new construction hotel is located in the fast-growing Arnavutkoy district, 12 km from Istanbul Airport and with easy access to the Mall of and the Vialand Theme Park. Wyndham Afyonkarahisar Thermal & Spa – Located in Western Türkiye, the hotel is close to many attractions like the Afyonkarahisar Castle and Afyonkarahisar Grand Mosque, as well as the Park Afyon and Afium shopping centres. It features 161 guest rooms and a large spa with six therapeutic thermal pools, a hammam and a sauna and steam room.

Located in Western Türkiye, the hotel is close to many attractions like the Afyonkarahisar Castle and Afyonkarahisar Grand Mosque, as well as the Park Afyon and Afium shopping centres. It features 161 guest rooms and a large spa with six therapeutic thermal pools, a hammam and a sauna and steam room. Ramada Encore by Wyndham Sisli – Located in Sisli, a commercial and affluent area of Istanbul with many restaurants, shops and the popular Cevahir mall, the new hotel features 101 spacious rooms, a health and fitness club and the Flame restaurant and bar, where guests can enjoy scenic views of the city.

With a development pipeline of approximately 20 additional hotels, Wyndham is focused on bringing more branded offerings to Türkiye. Some additional hotels expected to open by the end of 2023 include:

Wyndham Istanbul Old City – The new hotel will be located in the heart of Istanbul's Old City, only a few minutes away from the world-famous Topkapi Palace Museum, Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia , Grand Bazaar and Basilica Cistern. It will feature 138 spacious guest rooms, a contemporary spa and wellness area with indoor and outdoor pools, as well as traditional Turkish baths.

The new hotel will be located in the heart of Old City, only a few minutes away from the world-famous Topkapi Palace Museum, Blue Mosque, , Grand Bazaar and Basilica Cistern. It will feature 138 spacious guest rooms, a contemporary spa and wellness area with indoor and outdoor pools, as well as traditional Turkish baths. Operla Airport Hotels, Trademark Collection by Wyndham – The new hotel will be located only five km from the New Istanbul Airport in the Arnavutköy district of Istanbul , making it an ideal stop for those travelling for business or leisure. It will feature 65 spacious guest rooms combining elegant interiors and comfort, in-room dining service with an international menu, as well as an all-day restaurant.

The new hotel will be located only five km from the New Istanbul Airport in the Arnavutköy district of , making it an ideal stop for those travelling for business or leisure. It will feature 65 spacious guest rooms combining elegant interiors and comfort, in-room dining service with an international menu, as well as an all-day restaurant. Ramada by Wyndham Istanbul Pera – Located in a lively and historical district, close to the famous Galata Tower and Istiklal street, the 200-room hotel will feature a host of leisure amenities, including a specialty restaurant serving local delicacies, as well a Turkish Hamam and Spa. Guests staying at Ramada by Wyndham Istanbul Pera will also have easy access to the nearby Golden Horn and transport links to explore the city.

Wyndham hotels in Türkiye participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning hotel loyalty programme offering over 103 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

