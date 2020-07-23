Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Travelers to Stay Two Nights, Get One Free

Guests who are members of the free-to-join Wyndham Rewards program can book a stay of two consecutive nights or more at www.WyndhamRewards.com/freenight to earn a one-time 7,500 points bonus – enough for a free night at thousands of hotels – upon the completion of their stay. Stays must be booked directly with Wyndham Rewards from July 16 through September 8, 2020 and completed by September 10, 2020. The 7,500 bonus points are additional to any points normally earned for the stay.

"With everyday travelers out there traveling, and vacationers gearing up for road trips this summer and fall, Wyndham is reminding every kind of traveler that our hotels are open, ready to welcome them, and within reach," said Sheila Schottland, vice president of Brand Marketing at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "This promotion, along with our latest ad campaign, offers travelers a chance to consider where their next stay will take them – whether it is a quick car trip to reconnect with their family or a longer vacation to get away from it all – and makes it that much more rewarding with enough Wyndham Rewards bonus points for a free night stay towards future trips."

Summer travel "intenders" – those who are considering a drive-to summer trip in the coming weeks – can also find the offer promoted in a new advertising campaign. Focused on engaging everyday travelers at the moment they're looking to book a hotel stay, the campaign builds upon the Company's previous "10 Minutes from a Hotel by Wyndham" spot. It reminds travelers that with over 6,000 hotels in the U.S., whatever it is they're checking out in their travels, they can confidently check-in to a hotel by Wyndham. It is currently running across digital channels focused on targeting travelers who are looking to get back out on the road, supported through television, digital video, streaming radio, social media, email, direct response channels, and various website channels.

As the travel landscape evolves in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and its brands are committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of the Company's hotels remain open and are welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on UsSM initiative. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/count-on-us.

The 'Stay Two Nights, Earn One Free' promotion is available at participating Wyndham hotels. Guests must be members of Wyndham Rewards, which is free to join. To register, book a stay or view full terms and conditions, visit WyndhamRewards.com/freenight.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has 83 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this. ®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 831,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with approximately 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 81 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

