WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS' "WOMEN OWN THE ROOM" PROGRAM CONTINUES MOMENTUM WITH ADDITION OF NEW FRANCHISEE MEMBERS

"Women want to own and develop hotels – the momentum we're seeing proves it – they've just lacked trusted partners and advocates who will help guide them in their pursuits," said Lisa Checchio, Chief Marketing Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "The mentorship opportunities and resources Women Own the Room provides are invaluable and will better inspire and prepare future generations of women hoteliers."

Wyndham celebrated its first "Women Own the Room" signed agreements with new owner Trusha Patel in January 2022 for the debut of two new La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites dual-branded hotels in Texas. The two new women entrepreneurs announced as members are:

Hetal Christian , just opened a Wyndham Garden hotel in Dover, Del. Christian looks forward to the expanded development and operational support the program provides as she expands her portfolio into the profitable upper midscale segment.

While the tourism and hospitality industry workforce is comprised of 70% women, only 10% of development roles are held by them. "Women Own the Room" helps to clear the path for women eager to make their mark on the hospitality industry and aims to amend the lack of female representation in hotel ownership, real estate, and investment funding roles. With Wyndham's longstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion – including gender diversity, women's economic empowerment and advancing women entrepreneurs – this program is a natural progression of the hotel brand's efforts to create a level playing field within the hospitality industry.

In addition to extensive mentorship and networking opportunities, the program offers a development incentive program that provides meaningful Wyndham financing, discounts on initial fees and complimentary first-year operating services to support the success of hotels developed by women.

"There are so many paths available to take in hospitality. A new construction project provides me with new challenges, but also new barriers that Women Own the Room is helping me break through," said Neha Jadhav. "Wyndham has helped me navigate this new territory, provided me with the necessary tools for future success, and given me the opportunity to share my experiences with other women hoteliers. I'm proud to help pave the way for others and look forward to supporting more women pursue their dream of hotel ownership."

To get involved and stay up-to-date on the Women Own the Room's upcoming events, visit www.womenowntheroombywyndham.com. Developers interested in collaborating with Wyndham can visit Wyndhamdevelopment.com or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at [email protected].

