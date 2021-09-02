Wyndham Launches Registry Collection Hotels in the Country of Georgia with Stunning Hotel in the Heart of Tbilisi

Wyndham recently introduced its 21 st brand, Registry Collection Hotels, with the opening of the Grand Residences Riviera Cancun i n June 2021, adding a luxury offering to the upper end of the its growing brand portfolio. Handpicked to deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations, Registry Collection Hotels combine individuality with thoughtful design and world-class service. From unique architectural details to dream-worthy locations, every stay with Registry Collection Hotels is meant to be as unique and indulgent as the hotels themselves.

Nestled on a hill with spectacular views of the bustling old city and its traditional brick houses, the new build property will offer guests a tranquil retreat in a stunning part of Tbilisi with easy access to many attractions, including its historic hot springs and sulphuric baths, located just opposite the hotel. It will boast sophisticated interiors and stylish guest rooms, including a mix of suites, deluxe and executive accommodation options. The new hotel will also feature an elegant restaurant serving local delicacies, as well a rooftop wine bar with access to a lush garden overlooking the sulphuric baths and Mtkvari river. Other features will include a modern fitness centre and wellness area with its own private thermal bathhouse and sauna. Guests of the hotel will also have access to premium airport transfers and convenient valet parking on-site.

Dimitris Manikis, President for Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA) at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "Our newest brand is the perfect option for independent luxury hotel owners who want to maintain their independent spirit while tapping into the global scale, capability and loyalty of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which is even more relevant as the industry recovers from the challenges of the global pandemic. We are incredibly proud to introduce our Registry Collection Hotels brand and this spectacular property to Georgia, a stunning destination that has become hugely popular thanks to its charming architecture, rich culture, delectable cuisine, and many historic sites."

Wyndham's portfolio in Georgia includes Wyndham Grand Tbilisi, Wyndham Batumi, Ramada By Wyndham Tbilisi Old City, Ramada Encore Tbilisi, in addition to a development pipeline of 11 hotels across the country. In recent years Georgia has experienced a record number of visitors, with tourism accounting for around 18% of the country's GDP. Despite the pandemic, according to GlobalData, by 2025 the total travel and tourism spending by all visitors in Georgia is forecast to grow by 40%, highlighting the high potential of the destination.

Wyndham hotels in Georgia and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards programme with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

About Registry Collection Hotels

Get lost in your travels and let Registry Collection Hotels meet you there. With thoughtful design, brilliant service and unsurpassed attention to detail, our handpicked hotels and resorts deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations around the world. Book your next stay at www.registrycollectionhotels.com or visit https://whrdevelopmentemea.com/ to learn more about how we're elevating individuality for independent-minded luxury hotel owners and developers around the world. Registry Collection Hotels are affiliated with but separate from The Registry Collection, the world's largest luxury exchange programme.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty programme offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

