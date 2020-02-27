Wyndham Offers New Tools for Professional and Occasional Group Travel Planners

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,300 hotels in approximately 90 countries - is making planning group travel easier than ever by partnering with Cvent to develop wyndhamhotels.com/meetings, a dynamic site featuring innovative search capabilities designed to make the RFP process seamless for occasional planners and event organizers.

For more experienced planners, Wyndham worked with Cvent to create innovative, customized, location-based microsites within the Cvent Supplier Network, the world's largest venue sourcing database used by more than 100,000 actively sourcing meeting professionals. Professional planners who have their eye on specific destinations can now search by region for Wyndham's hotels in the U.S. and Canada; Latin America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and South East Asia. Wyndham also offers third-party planners booking on behalf of other organizations a generous 10% commission on actualized booking revenue.

To celebrate, Wyndham is offering planners the opportunity to save 10% off qualifying revenue on their master bill for group bookings of 20 rooms or more booked by March 31 (for stays completed by December 31, 2020) at participating locations. Planners simply submit an RFP on wyndhamhotels.com/meetings and reference "MP2020" in the contract. Full terms and conditions are available at wyndhamhotels.com/meetings.

"Many of us become travel planners at some point, whether we're scheduling a business meeting, planning a social event, or booking a room block for a tournament. For both experienced professional planners and occasional event organizers, finding the right hotel is all about simplicity, speed and options," said Carol Lynch, Wyndham's senior vice president, global sales. "That's exactly what we aim to deliver with these new tools: give planners a seamless search experience across 9,300 hotels and 15 million square feet of meeting and event space worldwide to help curate the perfect gathering – whether you're planning your first meeting or your fiftieth."

Wyndhamhotels.com/meetings now allows planners to intuitively filter by location, capacity, amenities and more, empowering them to send RFPs and request a complete proposal back from multiple hotels. It also thoughtfully features Wyndham's full portfolio of both full and select-service hotel brands for planners to explore, whether planning a corporate meeting at Dolce by Wyndham's Silverado Resort and Spa, a team conference at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort, or a room block for their team's cheer competition at the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Orlando I Drive Theme Parks.

For more casual planners who are looking for event-specific support, the site also offers global, occasion-minded collections focused on sports team travel, tour and leisure trips, incentive travel and meetings on a new search page empowering a retail "shopping cart" experience where they can explore multiple Wyndham hotels.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts hotels participate in the award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, offering approximately 81 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, club resorts and vacation rental properties globally. Planners who are members of Wyndham Rewards can take advantage of go meetSM to earn one point per dollar spent on qualifying revenue, including meeting space and event catering, with no minimum spend and no maximum point limit at participating properties. For full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-rewards/go-meet.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 831,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with approximately 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 81 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

